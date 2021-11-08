Dixon Sports Computing Names BeBop Technology as Its Preferred Cloud Partner

LOS ANGELES and LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dixon Sports Computing announced today that BeBop Technology, creator of the most innovative and complete solutions for remote creativity, post-production, and media workflows, is now Dixon's preferred cloud partner. Dixon's rich metadata, logging, search, and content intelligence tools, which seamlessly integrate into BeBop's workflows for sports, news, documentaries, scripted and unscripted programming, are now available virtually and remotely on the BeBop OS.

"When we created the BeBop OS, a foundational goal was to ensure our subscribers have access to the best and most popular software for creative workflows," said Bruce Long, CEO and Co-Founder of BeBop Technology. "We are pleased to add Dixon's metadata enrichment tools to the BeBop App Store, a natural next step in expanding our operating system beyond traditional post and visual effects."

The BeBop OS enables creatives to use their existing hardware licenses to run, remotely and virtually, a wide range of creative tools, including Adobe Creative Cloud applications and Autodesk, Foundry, Blackmagic Design and Maxon software. The addition of powerful collaboration tools such as live or asynchronous review and approval, shareable links to upload or download media and view streaming sessions, and cloud-optimized file transfer and project management, make the BeBop OS essential for post-production workflows as the industry continues to transition to "off prem."

The addition of Dixon's metadata enrichment engine brings the power to fully exploit the potential of media assets to the cloud on the BeBop OS. BeBop subscribers will be able to add metadata context to their media that can be logged, searched, identified, and monetized, always accessible in the cloud.

"Combining Dixon's metadata tools with BeBop's powerful creative OS brings immediate and lasting value to BeBop's wide range of customers," said Michael Dixon, President and Founder of Dixon Sports Computing. "The BeBop and Dixon partnership will keep creatives creating by providing instant access to any content from every angle."

Enabling remote and virtual use of Dixon's Rich Metadata Engine on the BeBop OS empowers the exploitation of entire content libraries through intuitive and profitable management of an ever-increasing flood of content coming from more cameras, higher resolutions, more hours, remote locations, and workers at home.

About BeBop Technology

Los Angeles-based BeBop Technology was founded in 2015 by veteran entertainment industry executive Bruce Long and cloud technology expert David Benson. The company sits at the intersection of art and technology and creates the most innovative and complete solutions for enabling remote creativity, post-production, and media workflows. For more information visit www.beboptechnology.com, connect with BeBop on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, or follow the BeBop Blog.

About Dixon Sports Computing

With cutting-edge software and highly experienced staff, Dixon has been the leader with over 29 years of experience, helping enrich and manage huge video libraries for large media and entertainment companies, live events, concerts, documentaries, and sports. Dixon Sports Computing is a world leader in enrichment logging and managing video content with intelligence. Dixon's web-based loggers make the creation of content specific rich metadata in-depth, intuitive and fast. With a full range of integrated workflow products to quickly get video where it's needed and in the right format. Additionally, enriched assets integrate with their DTC monetizing software for enriched media assets. Dixon's customers include Broadcast Networks, Content Creators, Live Productions and Sports organizations worldwide. For more information visit https://www.dixonsports.com/.

