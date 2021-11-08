CoreNet Global Learning Foundation And Trascent, CRE/FM Global Management Consulting Firm, Announce Scholarships To Increase Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion In Corporate Real Estate

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreNet Global Learning Foundation and Trascent, a global management consulting firm, specializing in corporate real estate and facilities management, today announced a groundbreaking scholarship program designed to increase diversity in the corporate real estate profession by providing opportunities for more people to become credentialed as an MCR (Master of Corporate Real Estate) or QPCR (Qualified Professional of Corporate Real Estate).

These designations, administered by CoreNet Global, are significant factors in the career development of those who work in corporate real estate and facilities management.

The Trascent Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Scholarship Program will fully fund MCR and QPCR scholarships to corporate real estate professionals around the world.

"We recognize that greater diversity in corporate real estate is essential for the successful growth of our profession," said Angela Cain, CEO of CoreNet Global. "Trascent's scholarship funding will spur a greater number of people from diverse backgrounds to pursue the MCR and QPCR which will in turn lead to enhanced inclusion in our profession."

"By encouraging diversity, we hope to bring the best and the brightest to the table and increase the pool of talent across the industry," said Rakesh Kishan, Managing Principal of Trascent. "As a minority owned global CRE/FM management consulting firm, it's part of our core values to make a contribution in this area," Kishan added. "We are grateful to CoreNet Global and the CoreNet Global Learning Foundation for establishing the path to success in corporate real estate as a profession, and we are pleased today to make a small contribution towards greater diversity in corporate real estate."

About Trascent

Trascent, a global management consulting firm, drives measurable performance improvements and generates quantifiable results in Corporate Real Estate and Facilities Management (CRE/FM). The firm's clients span over 20 diverse industries, including technology, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods, diversified industrials and financial services. Areas of focus include a broad range of services on how corporations can better structure and deliver CRE/FM services through novel technology and high-performance outsourcing relationships. For more information, please visit trascent.com.

About CoreNet Global Learning Foundation

CoreNet Global Learning Foundation exists to serve the corporate real estate (CRE) profession by advancing the practice of corporate real estate through professional development, content, research, conferences and local chapters and networking groups. The Foundation aims to broaden its network, raise the profile of the profession, and serve as the profession's voice and thought leader. For more information, please visit foundation.corenetglobal.org.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is a non-profit association, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), representing nearly 10,000 members in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate assets of large corporations. The organization's mission is to advance the practice of corporate real estate through professional development opportunities, publications, research, conferences, designations and networking in 46 local chapters and networking groups globally. For more information, please visit corenetglobal.org.

