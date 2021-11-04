Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Head of Executive Talent

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has expanded its team to support its growing group of health care companies. The health care firm has appointed Kate Portland as head of executive talent. Ms. Portland will lead Water Street's executive recruitment program focused on engaging executives with deep expertise in key sectors of health care, including health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceutical and life sciences.

Kate's experience in recruiting, health care consulting and investment banking is tailor-made for this role.

Ms. Portland brings a unique blend of experience in executive recruiting, investment banking and health care consulting to Water Street. Most recently, she was vice president of human capital for GTCR. Ms. Portland also served in leadership roles at Citadel Investment Group, where she spearheaded recruiting for the firm's business unit, Surveyor Capital. She also oversaw human resources for 10 of the firm's business units. Previously, Ms. Portland was an investment banking analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Citigroup. She began her career in health care consulting with positions at Hewitt Associates and Towers Perrin. Ms. Portland earned a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Supporting our companies with recruiting executives who have expertise in growing global health care businesses is core to achieving our mutual goals for success. Kate's combination of recruiting, health care and investment experience is tailor-made to lead this effort. She will engage our team's extensive network of industry relationships to recruit leaders who augment our companies' leadership teams to advance our objective of building market leaders," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Ms. Portland augments Water Street's Corporate Resources Group, which is comprised of specialists who collaborate with the firm's companies to execute strategies that support their growth objectives. The group offers expertise in corporate communications, corporate development, information technology, operations, supply chain management and talent management.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

