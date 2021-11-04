More than 3,500 spaces are available for students and faculty to pay for parking from their smartphones

UWM partners with Passport to offer contactless parking payment options More than 3,500 spaces are available for students and faculty to pay for parking from their smartphones

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee (UWM) is launching the Passport Parking application to offer students and faculty a more convenient way to pay for parking at more than 3,500 spaces across campus. The contactless parking app, powered by transportation software and payments company Passport, allows parkers to pay for and manage parking directly from their smartphones.

To discover ways to pay for parking, a user can visit ParkingApp.com and enter their zone number marked on nearby signage. All payment options will show on the screen, including Passport Parking, and the user selects their preferred option. From there, the user simply initiates payment within their chosen application by entering their license plate number and desired length of stay and can manage their session remotely.

"We see the value in offering modern, user-friendly forms of payment to our university community," says UWM Parking Operations Manager, Randy Kenney. "We are excited to offer UWM parkers more mobile payment options with the addition of Passport's technology."

UWM joins more than 800 universities, cities and private operators that partner with Passport to manage and simplify their parking and mobility needs. The University of Wisconsin, Whitewater also leverages Passport's digital platform to offer mobile payments for parking. After launching the Passport Parking application in 2019, the University saw a 22 percent increase in revenue within the first six months and continues to save up to 40 hours in hardware maintenance and coin collection each week.

"Passport's end-to-end digital platform not only drives more efficiencies for the University, it also allows them to future proof their operations so that they can adapt with innovation," says Mark Schleyer, Passport regional sales director. "We are proud to support the needs and goals of the University through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

