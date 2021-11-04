Specialty Building Products to Acquire Millwork Sales

DULUTH, Ga. and Royal PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("SBP" or "the Company"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Millwork Sales. Millwork Sales is a leading wholesale distributor of Doors, Door Components, Moulding and Millwork products with locations in Royal Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida. The transaction represents a continuation of SBP's efforts to expand its door manufacturing and distribution capabilities and expand the Company's presence in Florida and the Southeast. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, Millwork Sales is an established, high-performing, millwork-focused distributor with an experienced and knowledgeable team, excellent products, operations and logistics, and a deep focus on delivering best-in-class customer satisfaction. Following SBP's recent acquisition of DW Distribution in Texas and Reeb Millwork in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, this transaction builds upon SBP's efforts to invest in high-performing and complementary businesses that enable geographic and market category expansion.

"We are excited to bring Millwork Sales into the SBP family," said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of Specialty Building Products. "Millwork Sales has a strong reputation and an outstanding team focused on delivering superior value to customers in Florida with products and services that are complementary to our offerings. SBP is pleased to collaborate with Millwork Sales and serve dealers and door shops more extensively in the Florida market and elevate our combined business to new heights."

David Sutherland, Millwork Sales CEO, added: "Since 1998, our people have dedicated themselves to building a high-performing business that benefits both our customers and partners. Combining Millwork Sales with SBP validates their hard work and success and ensures that our team will have a clear and well-defined opportunity and path for long-term growth. This is a terrific outcome for both companies and for the industry at large. We look forward to partnering with Jeff and the entire SBP team."

The acquisition is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Croft & Bender LP facilitated the transaction for Millwork Sales.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is a critical link in the value chain between manufacturers and customers of specialty building products. Our operating brands – U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, Reeb, and DW Distribution – provide sales, marketing, and logistic solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

About Millwork Sales

Millwork Sales is a wholesale distributor that was established in 1998 to supply quality millwork products to building material dealers, door shops and millwork houses across the state of Florida. Operating from Royal Palm Beach and Orlando, Florida, Millwork Sales offers a complete selection of moulding and door components as well as fully assembled interior and exterior doors. The company represents prominent market brands such as Plastpro, Steves and Sons, RSL, Woodgrain, and Schlage. Millwork Sales is committed to providing outstanding customer service and consistently exceeding expectations. More information can be found at www.millworksales.com.

