The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg Once Again Included in Annual "Best Law Firms" Listing The firm received two Tier 2 rankings for its practice in Orange County.

IRVINE,Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, a trusted community law firm, is proud to announce its offices have earned another recognition for U.S. News—Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." The publication is released annually by an independent editorial team. Meant as a consumer guide, the annual "Best Law Firms" list also informs legal professionals as to who is trusted by peers and clients.

Law Office of Marshall Silberberg (PRNewsfoto/Law Office of Marshall Silberberg)

The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg has been included in the 2022 Orange County "Best Law Firms" list twice:

As a Tier 2 firm in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

As a Tier 2 firm in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

These honors go hand-in-hand with Attorney Silberberg's inclusion in the 2022 Orange County edition of The Best Lawyers in America©. Both publications use quality indicators including client feedback, peer review, and data about a firm's practice and results to determine which firms will earn peer rankings each year.

U.S. News—Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" ranks firms in 127 practice areas and 188 regions across the United States. Firms are compared to others in their region and practice area to ensure each district is represented in the final guide—and consumers can find the right law firm for their particular needs.

The team from The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg thanks their Orange County community for trusting them during hard times and restates its promise to provide quality, caring service to all clients.

With over 250 trial successes and $500+ million recovered for their clients, The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg is a trusted name in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. The attorneys at The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg are fully committed to bringing negligent parties to justice. No matter how complex a client's case, the team is willing to do the work of developing an individualized strategy and making sure client needs are met. They invite those who have been injured in accidents or by medical malpractice to reach out for assistance at any time, in Spanish or English. Find the firm online at https://www.silberberglaw.com or by calling 949-565-4281.

