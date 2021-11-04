Kirobo Integrates with Binance Smart Chain, Adds Dr. Stornetta to Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirobo , a Tel Aviv-based developer of blockchain applications, has announced integration with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The move extends the reach of Kirobo's DeFi applications to millions of BSC users and advances the company's goal of providing services to users throughout the crypto ecosystem.

In addition, Kirobo has added Dr. W. Scott Stornetta and Nir Geffen Shimoni to its advisory board.

The services now made available to BSC users include the Undo Button, which enables crypto transaction retrieval until the recipient demonstrates knowledge of a password created by the sender, and the P2P Swap Button, enabling direct token swaps at users' own prices. Binance is the world's most popular centralized cryptocurrency exchange. It launched BSC, its smart contract-capable blockchain, in September 2020, and its numbers are already rivalling those of Ethereum.

"Ethereum is a powerful platform, but people want to take advantage of emerging alternatives safely and effectively," said Asaf Naim, co-founder and CEO of Kirobo. "This integration is just one milestone in our roadmap towards multi-chain support for all our current and future products."

Kirobo is also announcing the addition of Dr. W. Scott Stornetta to its advisory board. Stornetta is widely considered to be one of the founding fathers of cryptocurrency. A theoretical physicist by education, Stornetta co-authored the paper in which the phrase "block chain" was coined, back in 1991, and his research was heavily referenced in Satoshi Nakamoto's 2008 white paper. Since then, Stornetta has continuously contributed to the cryptocurrency industry by way of research, public speaking, consultation and investment.

Said Stornetta: "I'm delighted to be joining the Kirobo advisory board and I'm very much looking forward to advising the team on the development of its products and services. I've had a front row seat to the evolution of the blockchain industry and been fortunate to work with some incredibly talented and dedicated individuals over the course of the last 30 years, so when I met Asaf and the Kirobo team I immediately knew that they were doing something special."

In addition to Stornetta, Kirobo has also welcomed Nir Geffen Shimoni to its advisory board. Geffen Shimoni is the co-founder and Managing Partner of Better Alternatives, a venture development firm specializing in investment banking in the blockchain, DeFi and NFT domains.

Geffen Shimoni said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Kirobo - I've been following the team for a few years now and it was obvious to me they will make an impact on the way we securely transfer crypto assets."

