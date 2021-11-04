H2M Brand Haus continues its "win" streak heading into 2022

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a record-setting year in 2020, Fargo, N.D. based marketing agency H2M Brand Haus continued to see historical benchmarks shattered in 2021. Maintaining its unprecedented "win streak," H2M Brand Haus generated six new client relationships in just the fourth quarter alone of this year. The expanding client roster continues to build upon H2M's already strong portfolio of well-recognized brands and businesses such as Otter Tail Lakes Country Association with headquarters in Fergus Falls, Minn.; DuraTech Industries based in Jamestown, ND; Northern Hills Federal Credit Union with 4 locations in southwest SD; and Zorbaz Pizza and Mexican Restaurants with 11 locations across Minnesota.

H2M's recent growth and continued success in the regional market proves the oft repeated mantra is false — that a full-service marketing agency can't survive in the "gig economy" of increased freelancers, independent consultants, and contract workers.

H2M is experiencing the payoff from a refreshed brand and position that came to fruition in mid-2019. "We made a conscientious effort to draw a line in the sand and put the way we address marketing on our sleeve," said Dan Altenbernd, Managing Partner – Operations of H2M. "Our clients want us to push them, help them stick their necks out and essentially make them a bit uncomfortable so together we can make a real impact. These are unprecedented times, screaming for a whole new approach to advertising."

From video production for Gooseneck Implement based in Minot, ND and awareness strategies for West Central Initiative based in Fergus Falls, Minn. to branding a new private school soon to open in Hendrum, Minn., the need for professional, innovative, and strategic marketing communications is a need that reaches across all industries and brands — big or small. The economy will continue to swing from red to black, black to red. The workforce will continue to evolve and change. But the need for a business to clearly and convincingly communicate its brand message will forever remain a necessity.

H2M Brand Haus is a marketing agency located in the heart of downtown Fargo, ND. We provide a full scope of marketing services – with a core competency in Brand Development and a focus on the Experiential side of advertising. Find us at www.h2m.biz.

