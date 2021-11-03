RE: JEV Plastic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics - Notice of Data Privacy Event

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JEV Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics, LLC ("JEV Plastic Surgery") is notifying certain individuals of a recent data privacy event that may impact the privacy of a limited amount of personal and/or medical information. JEV Plastic Surgery is unaware of any misuse of individual information and is providing notice to potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution.

JEV Plastic Surgery recently concluded its investigation into a data privacy event involving a malware infection that impacted its computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to services. Upon learning of the event, JEV Plastic Surgery immediately began working with third party forensic specialists to confirm the nature and scope of the event and ensure the security of its IT environment. Through the investigation, JEV Plastic Surgery learned that an unauthorized actor accessed its systems and may have viewed or acquired certain patient information between April 30, 2021 and June 14, 2021. JEV Plastic Surgery conducted a thorough review of the data that was potentially viewed or acquired to determine whether it contained any sensitive information and identify affected patients. JEV Plastic Surgery recently concluded its review on or around September 8, 2021.

The types of personal and/or medical information that may have been accessible by the unauthorized actor included: consultation notes, medical history, surgical operative notes, date of birth, and name. At this time, JEV Plastic Surgery is unaware of any or actual or attempted misuse of the affected information as a result of this event.

JEV Plastic Surgery treats its duty to safeguard patient information as an utmost priority. JEV Plastic Surgery responded immediately to this event and worked diligently to provide potentially affected individuals with accurate and complete notice of the event as soon as possible. With the assistance of third party specialists, JEV Plastic Surgery took steps to enhance the security of its systems. As part of JEV Plastic Surgery's ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of information in its care, JEV Plastic Surgery is reviewing existing policies and procedures and implementing internal training protocols to mitigate any risk associated with this event and to better prevent future events.

On November 3, 2021, JEV Plastic Surgery began notifying potentially impacted individuals and regulatory authorities, as required. While JEV Plastic Surgery is unaware of the misuse of any personal information impacted by this event, individuals are encouraged to remain vigilant against events of identity theft by reviewing account statements, explanation of benefits, and monitoring free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the appropriate insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this event can call JEV Plastic Surgery's dedicated, toll-free number at (833) 794-9390 Monday through Friday from 9am – 11pm Eastern. Individuals may also write to JEV Plastic Surgery at You may also write to us directly at: 4 Park Center Ct., Suite #100, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

JEV Plastic Surgery is committed to safeguarding personal information and will continue to work to enhance the protections in place to secure the information in its care.

