hoopla digital celebrates 'National STEAM Day' with curated reading list of prized titles for learners of all ages

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National STEAM Day is November 8, 2021, and hoopla digital, the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, is celebrating the stories inspiring curiosity in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics with a STEAM Reading List from hoopla's November Bonus Borrows collection. Curated for learners of all ages, hoopla digital's STEAM Day reading list highlights select titles from within hoopla's STEAM collection, the largest and most diverse collection for public libraries.

hoopla digital, the category-creating mobile and online service for public libraries, is celebrating National STEAM Day with a STEAM Reading List from hoopla's November Bonus Borrows collection.

"As the learning environment has shifted and demands on professional skills have evolved, there is no doubt that STEAM is playing a more significant role in education for children, teens and adults. hoopla digital continuously grows our STEAM content offering. We want to cultivate, educate, and support the next generation of teachers, doctors, scientists, artists, and astronauts as well as those seeking to discover and strengthen their skills today. We invite readers of all ages to tap into our app or website and explore the collection – all accessible with a library card," said hoopla digital founder Jeff Jankowski.

To make STEAM content even more accessible to library card holders on National STEAM Day this year, hoopla's National STEAM Day Reading List is a part of hoopla's November Bonus Borrows collection. hoopla digital's Bonus Borrows is offered one month each quarter and features a curated collection of several hundred popular titles, available to library patrons for unlimited borrowing that will not impact monthly borrow limits, at no cost to libraries.

hoopla's Reading List celebrates STEAM learning at every age, with a mix of fiction and non-fiction titles for early learners, children, teens, and adults. Access the full list, and hundreds of other STEAM titles, exclusively at www.hoopladigital.com.

hoopla's National STEAM Day Reading List includes titles like these and more:

Early Learners/Children

The Inventor's Secret by Suzanne Slade - What Thomas Edison told Henry Ford . This little-known story is a fresh, kid-friendly way to show how Thomas Edison and Henry Ford grew up to be the most famous inventors in the world-and best friends, too. - What Thomas Edison told. This little-known story is a fresh, kid-friendly way to show howandgrew up to be the most famous inventors in the world-and best friends, too.

The Unofficial Guide to Coding with Minecraft by Álvaro Scrivano and Sue Downing - Part of the Ready, Set, Code! Series, The Unofficial Guide to Coding with Minecraft , is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide through coding fantastic projects. - Part of theSeries,, is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide through coding fantastic projects.

Round Is a Tortilla by Roseanne Greenfield Thong - In this lively picture book, children discover a world of shapes all around them: rectangles are ice-cream carts and stone metates, triangles are slices of watermelon and quesadillas. - In this lively picture book, children discover a world of shapes all around them: rectangles are ice-cream carts and stone metates, triangles are slices of watermelon and quesadillas.

From Here to There: Inventions That Changed the Way the World Moves by Vivian Kirkfield - Informative and celebratory, this collective biography tells the story of the experiments, failures, and successes of visionaries who changed the way the world moves. - Informative and celebratory, this collective biography tells the story of the experiments, failures, and successes of visionaries who changed the way the world moves.

Teens/Adults

Broad Strokes by Bridget Quinn - Historically, major women artists have been excluded from the mainstream art canon. Aligned with the resurgence of feminism in pop culture, Broad Strokes offers an entertaining corrective to that omission. - Historically, major women artists have been excluded from the mainstream art canon. Aligned with the resurgence of feminism in pop culture,offers an entertaining corrective to that omission.

Saved by Science by Mark J. Poznansky , Ph. D . - In Saved by Science , scientist Mark Poznansky examines the many crises facing humanity while encouraging us with the promise of an emerging solution: synthetic biology. . - In, scientistexamines the many crises facing humanity while encouraging us with the promise of an emerging solution: synthetic biology.

The Art of Aging: A Prescription for Mind and Body from One Day University - One Day University presents a series of video lectures recorded in real-time from some of the top minds in the United States . In this talk, Dr. Catherine Sanderson breaks down the science of thought and shows how our mindset – or thought pattern – exerts a substantial influence on physical health. - One Day University presents a series of video lectures recorded in real-time from some of the top minds in. In this talk, Dr.breaks down the science of thought and shows how our mindset – or thought pattern – exerts a substantial influence on physical health.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds by Ann Druyan - This sequel to Carl Sagan's blockbuster continues the electrifying journey through space and time, connecting with worlds billions of miles away and envisioning a future of science tempered with wisdom. - This sequel toblockbuster continues the electrifying journey through space and time, connecting with worlds billions of miles away and envisioning a future of science tempered with wisdom.

"We believe in the power of STEAM to make our world a better place," said Jankowski. "For our November Bonus Borrows collection, we put a special emphasis on STEAM education resources to meet the needs of students of all ages, parents and teachers. We hope this collection, reading list, and our full offering of STEAM content, can inspire the next great generation of STEAM minds."

hoopla digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download and stream more than 1 million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music and television, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla digital to patrons and gaining the benefits of the Bonus Borrows program should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada) or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

To access content on hoopla digital, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Content on hoopla can also be accessed across a range of platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Amazon Alexa, and Chromecast. Titles on hoopla can also be downloaded and accessed later if a Wi-Fi connection is not available. Additionally, hoopla digital offers "Kids Mode," which families can use to shape the content experience and to search for and access kid-friendly titles any time.

hoopla digital is in more than 8,500 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand including Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

