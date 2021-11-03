Allied Electronics & Automation Offers MEAN WELL Next Generation High-Efficiency DC-AC Inverter

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation now stocks the next generation of the MEAN WELL pure sine wave DC-AC Inverter, the NTS series. Available beginning in early 2021, the NTS series replaces the MEAN WELL TS series. The NTS series is more efficient, compact and costs less. These significant improvements provide the end-users with greater flexibility in the design of their systems while reducing the heat load on the systems' cooling equipment. The combination of increased efficiency and reduced cost make it economically attractive to replace existing TS modules with NTS modules with higher ratings.

"MEAN WELL has been making AC-DC and DC-AC power supplies for many years. The TS series has been available since the early 2000s, but MEAN WELL wanted to improve its performance, user-friendliness, and output and input parameter adjustment," said Kai Li, product manager with MEAN WELL. "The result is the NTS series, the new generation of pure sine wave DC-AC Inverters, a superior product well-positioned to be a top product in its field."

MEAN WELL's next-generation pure sine wave DC-AC Inverter, the NTS series, features more compact circuit components, better circuit layout and design. These changes combine to increase the overall efficiency of the power supply from 88% to 93%, reduce the weight/watt from the TS series for a specific wattage or increase the wattage for the same weight/watt of the TS series.

The NTS series ranges from 250 Watts to 3200 watts compared to 3000 watts for the TS, and there are additional PCB built-in type options for 250W and 400W models.

With any electronic power supply, the ability to adjust the input and output parameters – user-friendliness – is a critical feature for system operators. On the last generation, TS, the output parameters, voltage and frequency could be adjusted with a tedious process using a sharp tool to depress a small pin. The NTS series replaced that process with a series of dip switches, making adjustments much easier and faster. The ability to adjust the output frequency from 50Hz to 60Hz on the fly is another enhancement.

The NTS-300/450 Inverter is used in combination with a battery as an AC power supply for a wide variety of domestic, commercial and industrial loads, such as:

Small home electric equipment (phone chargers, TVs, computers, iPads, radios, LED lighting, and fans)

Automobile

Boat

Medical equipment

Off the grid low power loads

Even though the MEAN WELL NTS series is used for consumer and commercial applications, MEAN WELL sets itself apart from the other vendors of this class of equipment by adopting industrial-grade standards requiring high reliability, safety features, ISO quality standards, high efficiency, and environmental protection. MEAN WELL also uses new digital smart chips and carefully selects construction materials.

"We build the finest products, and we use the finest distributors, such as Allied, to benefit our ultimate customers. Allied stocks and distributes MEAN WELL's products in the United States. Working with Allied is a very effective process and provides customers with buying flexibility. It's a win-win-win for us, Allied and our customers," said Li.

