Vertical Announces Appointment of Experienced Independent Board Members Ahead of Merger with Broadstone

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical"), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, today announced the appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors, Kathy Cassidy and Gur Kimchi, to Vertical's Board of Directors, with Dómhnal Slattery becoming an advisor to Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Chairman of Vertical. These appointments will be effective upon completion of Vertical's business combination with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

Vertical Aerospace (PRNewsfoto/Vertical Aerospace)

Kathy Cassidy brings over 20 years of capital markets experience having spent 13 years as Senior Vice President and Treasurer of GE and GE Capital and the last six years as an Independent Board Director for Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds. Kathy will chair Vertical's Audit Committee.

Gur Kimchi is a veteran aviation and technology executive and co-founded of Amazon Prime Air, Amazon's drone delivery service. Gur is an industry leader who has helped shape the future of aviation through a series of leadership roles at Amazon and Microsoft as well as serving as a member of the Federal Aviation Administration Drone Advisory Committee from 2016 to 2020. Gur holds a significant number of issued patents and will serve as chair of Vertical's Certification Committee.

Dómhnal Slattery, CEO of Avolon, will be an advisor to Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Chairman of Vertical. Dómhnal has over 30 years' experience in the aircraft leasing industry and has built Avolon to be a global leader in aircraft leasing through a period of private equity ownership, a successful listing on the NYSE, and a take private with Bohai Leasing. Avolon is a key partner for Vertical, having invested into its PIPE and having made a 500 aircraft conditional pre-order for Vertical's VA-X4 through its affiliate Avolon-e, 350 of which have already been placed to Brazil's Gol airline and Japan's JAL.

Vertical's executive team is comprised of Stephen Fitzpatrick, Chairman and CEO; Vinny Casey, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Cervenka, President.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder and CEO of Vertical, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Kathy and Gur to the Vertical Board and to be working alongside Dómhnal in his new role as an advisor. Their collective experience across aviation, technology and the public markets will propel us forward on the next stage of our journey. I'm delighted to be working with them to make zero emissions aviation a reality for all."

Kathy Cassidy said: "I am delighted to be joining Vertical as it enters its next stage of its development. The company and its excellent team have already impressed me, and I look forward to helping guide them successfully as a public company."

Gur Kimchi said: "Vertical is a phenomenal company with massive potential to democratize aviation. I am excited to be joining Vertical and help it on its journey, enabling commercial flight with the highest levels of certified safety."

Dómhnal Slattery said: "I am delighted to take on the role of advisor to Stephen Fitzpatrick. Avolon's confidence in Vertical is evident in our equity investment in their PIPE and our commitment to the VA-X4 program with our June order for 500 zero emissions aircraft. Vertical has the largest order book in the sector, it has the vision, the right business model and the right leadership team. I look forward to playing a strong role in its future success."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of OVO, a leading energy and technology group and Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical's top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification, allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has received conditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni, and in doing so, is creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. In June 2021, Vertical announced a SPAC merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BSN). Find out more here.

About VA-X4 eVTOL Aircraft

The four passenger, one pilot VA-X4 is projected to have speeds up to 200mph, a range over 100 miles, near silent when in flight, zero operating emissions and low cost per passenger mile. The VA-X4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: www.vertical-aerospace.com

About Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BSN) was set up by serial entrepreneurs, operators and investors, Hugh Osmond, Edward Hawkes and Marc Jonas. It was established to combine with a UK/European business with a strong management team, significant growth prospects, and the opportunity to become a market leader in its sector. Broadstone's executive team has an extensive track record in value creation. The combination of a strong internal team, a network of external resources and the experience of the management team enables Broadstone to support rapid, substantial, and lasting growth.

