Modine Names Jonas Caino as General Manager, Data Centers

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Jonas Caino has been appointed General Manager, Data Centers. In this role, Mr. Caino will lead the Company's Data Centers business and will report to Eric McGinnis, Vice President, Building HVAC. Modine provides flexible, high efficiency data center cooling solutions under the Airedale™ brand name.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

Mr. Caino joined Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd, a U.K. subsidiary of Modine, in 2019 as the Head of Data Center Solutions- Europe and was named Sales Director for EMEA & APAC earlier this year. He has held various commercial roles spanning a 25 year career, with the latter 10 years in senior management positions. Mr. Caino joined Airedale from Etix Everywhere (Vantage DC) where he held the positions of Global Vice President of Sales and UK Country Director. He also worked for Schneider Electric and Geist Global (Vertiv), amongst others.

"Jonas brings deep experience and expertise to this role, and is the right leader to support our growth strategy for our data center business," said McGinnis. "In addition to having responsibility for our UK business, Jonas will also lead our global expansion of data center products to the US and Western Europe. We are currently expanding our manufacturing capacity for chillers in the UK and will fully utilize our plant in Guadalajara, Spain for computer room cooling products, such as computer room air handlers and fan walls. We are also producing certain of these products in the US, with plans to have full production capability in the next 12 to 18 months. We have superior products for the data center market and a global manufacturing footprint to support our growth targets."

For more information about data center cooling solutions, visit www.airedale.com.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Kathleen Powers

(262) 636-1687

kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company