LiveOne Heads Back To Miami For Music Lives: Ballerfest In Collaboration With Vaunt For Music Lives Festival; Event To Showcase Music And Sports Mariah Angeliq, Vintage Culture, Alvarado Diaz, Key Glock, DJ Irie, Shenseea And Tkay Maidza And A Special Performance From DaBaby Live At First-Ever Three-Day Hybrid Music Festival At Miami's Bayfront Park On November 12-14, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive , PodcastOne , Slacker Radio, React Presents , Gramophone Media , and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today the live headliners for its upcoming franchise event Music Lives: Ballerfest, a hybrid music festival happening in-tandem with Vaunt. This boundary-pushing inaugural event is setting the stage for a new global festival experience and will be livestreamed on LiveOne's LiveXLive platform. The event will also have in-person fans at the arena which holds 3,000 people.

The lineup for Music Lives: Ballerfest is expansive, spanning across Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and country music. Live in-person performances will include Mariah Angeliq, Vintage Culture, Alvarado Diaz, Key Glock, DJ Irie, Shenseea and Tkay Maidza and a special performance from DaBaby. These artists join the already announced virtual performances by Wiz Khalifa, Pitbull, Trey Songz, Trace Adkins, Nelly, Monsta X, Sk8, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Olivia Lunny, Cannons, Bryce Vine, Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle, and Jake Miller. This is the third installment of LiveOne's original Music Lives franchise.

In addition to Music Lives: Ballerfest, FIBA, in partnership with VAUNT and in collaboration with LiveOne, will bring the US Men's National Team and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold US Women's National Team -- along with 18 Countries represented by the best 3x3 national teams in Americas -- to Miami for the first-ever FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup.

The three day pop-culture event will also feature a celebrity 3x3 basketball game. Confirmed celebrity participants include legendary boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Grammy-nominated artist Flo Rida, streetballers and influencers Bone Collector, White Iverson, Hezi God, and Chris Staples. Additional players to be announced shortly.

"We are proud to bring Music Lives back for its 3rd and most ambitious iteration yet," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveOne. "We have put together an unparalleled collection of content with Music Lives: Ballerfest interweaving not only music, sports and pop culture, but genres like country, Latin, EDM and afrobeat. We are bringing fans an exciting hybrid event that continues our push to be at the leading edge of where live entertainment is going."

"Ballerfest at FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021 is poised to be one of the most unique sport and entertainment events in the post-COVID world, bringing together basketball, music, influencers and culture," said Roger Mason, VAUNT CEO. "It gives VAUNT pride to partner with FIBA and LiveXLive for a diverse lineup and incredible surprises planned this November in Miami."

"I'll have the opportunity to perform with entertainers of all kinds at Ballerfest at FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021. It will be one of the world's greatest party scenes with people from across the Americas, including my country Brazil," said DJ Mag Topster, Vintage Culture. "Our patience through the pandemic is being paid back with a festival that can't be missed."

FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup 2021, will arrive in Miami's Bayfront Park next month. On November 12-14, 2021, in the home of the Miami Heat, Hurricanes, and countless other legendary sports teams, sports and music will collide for an event unlike anything else.

The festival will be live-streamed on LiveXLive's platform at www.livexlive.com . Each day, from (9:30am to 6:30pm EST), the event in person attendance will be free. After 7pm, tickets will be required for entry for the end-of-the-day games and artist performances. All ticket purchases will become part of the LiveOne membership program.

Tickets will be available at MusicLives Ballerfest

To coincide with the 100 planned artists on this year's Music Lives: Ballerfest roster, the shows will be held and broadcasted at several venues across a variety of American cities, ranging from New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Nashville, with the home base for the festival being in Miami. Money raised from the three days of music will go toward MusiCares®, the leading music charity supporting the health and welfare of the music community.

