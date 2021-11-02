Barclays Bolsters Presence in Delaware with Investments in Talent, Real Estate and Philanthropy Barclays US Consumer Bank announces purchase of Wilmington, Delaware, headquarters building, plans to hire 1,000 roles nationwide and a $1 million donation to Delaware State University

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays US Consumer Bank today announced a number of investments aimed at supporting its continued presence in Delaware and business growth in the US, including plans to hire hundreds of new employees in Wilmington, the unveiling of its recently purchased and refurbished US headquarters and a $1 million donation to support Delaware State University, a long-standing community partner of the bank.

"We've demonstrated a strong track record of growth in the past 20 years from our anchor in Wilmington, expanding from a small startup to the ninth largest card issuer in the United States," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "As we continue to innovate and grow, we want to strengthen our relationships with our colleagues and partners in Delaware who have helped make this possible."

To support the company's strategic ambitions and continued growth, Barclays US Consumer Bank plans to hire 1,000 new employees nationwide over the next 18 months that includes more than 300 Wilmington-based positions.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 125 South West Street near the Wilmington Riverfront today highlighted the renovations to the company's newly acquired building, which was purchased in October after leasing it for 13 years.

A recently developed Partner Center will allow the bank to host collaborative meetings with numerous business and community partners. The building also features a renovated lobby and an area designed to offer colleagues curated, experiential opportunities focused on health and wellness like exercise and cooking classes. Other updates include a new tech bar for improved IT support, open collaboration workspaces, an updated cafeteria dining area and upgrades to the building's technology infrastructure.

"We've created a modern, world-class environment featuring a variety of new amenities designed to help our colleagues do their best work in support of our partners, customers and community," said Nealon.

At the event, Barclays announced a $1 million donation to support Delaware State University's newly established Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, a network designed to develop and share proven pathways for transforming communities of color and closing the gap to an inclusive economy.

Developing and deepening relationships with historically Black colleges and universities like Delaware State University is a critical component of Barclays' Race at Work Action Plan, which was launched last year to provide additional focus and support to programs dedicated to tackling racial inequalities.

"This donation to the Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion and Civil Rights will help us address systemic issues plaguing our society," said Dr. Tony Allen, President, Delaware State University. "Barclays has been a steadfast supporter of ours for 10 years, and their unwavering commitment to supporting our students and programs has had a tremendous impact on our mission."

Barclays has announced several significant transactions recently including a renewal of its partnership with JetBlue, the planned acquisition of Gap Inc.'s $4 billion credit card portfolio, and a partnership with Amount, a leading technology provider for financial institutions, to enter the buy now, pay later space. Barclays also launched a new suite of co-branded credit cards for AARP members earlier this year.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded credit cards, small business credit cards, installment loans, POS Finance, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.Barclays.com.

