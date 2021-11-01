Take #TheBigStepUp To Improve Your Health During American Diabetes Month

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During November, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) will raise awareness about diabetes and its complications, showcasing simple steps we can take to recognize, reduce risk, and ease its burden. Together, during American Diabetes Month™ (ADM), the ADA is empowering and equipping everyone with the tools and support needed to improve their health. Whether it's knowing your numbers, symptoms, signs, healthy eating, or physical activity, the ADA will be with you along the way. Until a cure is found, we want everyone who has diabetes or prediabetes to thrive and it starts with The Big Step Up.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8960051-american-diabetes-association-the-big-step-up-campaign-american-diabetes-month/

What to expect: Helpful resources, virtual events, and weekly challenges throughout the month everyone can engage in.

It's time to take necessary steps to turn our post-COVID reality into a proclamation for better health and wellness.

"This month, we challenge you to step up awareness, detection, management and really thrive!" said Tracey D. Brown former CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "Whether you have type 1, type 2, or gestational diabetes, if you are a health care provider, caregiver, or friend to someone living with diabetes, we ask that you join us. Together, we can take #TheBigStepUp to manage diabetes."

The ADA is thankful to our national partners, CVS Health®, DaVita Kidney Care and Walmart, for collaborating with as we all take The Big Step Up during this year's Diabetes Awareness Month.

Visit diabetes.org/ADM to learn more.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the nearly 122 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

