Qilian International Holding Group Limited Donates Pharmaceutical Products Gan Di Xin® Worth RMB500,000 and Other Materials to Help Fight Local COVID-19 Epidemic

JIUQUAN, China, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, announced that recently, through its subsidiary Gansu Qilianshan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Gansu QLS"), the Company donated Gan Di Xin®, its self-developed antitussive and expectorant medicine, and 75% alcohol disinfectant, with an aggregate value of more than RMB500,000 to the government of Suzhou District, Jiuquan City to help control the spread of local COVID-19 epidemic newly reported in October.

Since October 2021, new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in several provinces in China, including Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia. The Company took immediate actions and donated its innovative products, Gan Di Xin® and 75% alcohol disinfectant to the government of Suzhou District, Jiuquan City, to assist local governments in controlling the spread of COVIDI-19 and take its social responsibilities to protect the health of local people.

The Company's product Gan Di Xin®, an enhanced type of compound licorice tablet, is an innovative antitussive and expectorant medicine made from raw licorice materials. Gan Di Xin® is independently developed by Gansu QLS protected by patents, and is a nationally well-known chemical preparation product, Gansu famous brand product, and the most influential innovative product of the Company. Gan Di Xin®'s main ingredient, glycyrrhetinic acid, could have a positive effect on the antiviral function of coronavirus, according to a research article published in Taylor & Francis.

The Company donated RMB2 million worth of drugs to the affected areas in Hubei back in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. In February 2020, just few months after the COVID-19 outbreak started, the Company donated a large amount of Gan Di Xin® to the hardest-hit areas in Hubei such as Huanggang, Xiaogan and Yingcheng to help local hospitals treat infected people.

Mr. Zhanchang Xin, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "The global COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and spreading rapidly. As a pharmaceutical company, we take the responsibility to help fight the local epidemic and protect the public health."

About Qilian International Holding Group Limited

Qilian International Holding Group Limited, headquartered in Gansu, China, is a pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer in China. It focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of licorice products, oxytetracycline products, traditional Chinese medicine derivatives product, heparin product, sausage casings, and fertilizers. The Company's products are sold in more than 20 provinces in China. For more information, visit the company's website at http://qilianinternational.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, financial needs and the successful construction of the pig by-product processing project facility. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

