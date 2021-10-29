Canon Solutions America Expands its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to enabling information and data security, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio to include Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS). This critical service provides 24/7/365 monitoring of potentially all systems, devices, and user activity within an organization, employing an economical business model to expand these capabilities to organizations of all sizes, in all types of industries.

Early detection and quick response can play a vital role in mitigating cyber threats; however, monitoring to this extent and with this level of protection is typically conducted by a fully staffed security operation center (SOC), which can be a prohibitively costly expense. MDRaaS from Canon Solutions America enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to experience the same class of benefits they would receive from a SOC, but in a cost-effective way. MDRaaS can also be beneficial for larger enterprises that want to increase or scale up their current coverage, providing added peace of mind that their security defense posture is strengthened by a team of internationally recognized cybersecurity experts.

To illustrate the significant investment required to fully staff an effective SOC, Canon Solutions America has created an MDRaaS calculator. With just a few simple questions, the calculator will reveal the typical costs that can be expected, providing data to help determine if MDRaaS is the right fit.

Canon Solutions America's MDRaaS solutions are provided by Agile Cybersecurity Solutions (ACS), a group of seasoned cybersecurity industry professionals, all of whom are credentialed and maintain various levels of security clearances. A dedicated ACS team works to provide each client continued oversight with 24/7/365 coverage. With two locations in the Metro Washington, D.C. area and Europe, ACS is fully accredited and includes three levels of service to fit any size and type of organization. There are over 40,000 endpoints globally protected by ACS today.

"You can take comfort in having a managed detection and response team monitoring and/or managing your network and systems on a 24/7/365 basis or enhancing your own existing SOC with additional services or hours of operation with our Managed Detection and Response as a Service (MDRaaS) offering," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "In these times of persistent threats of ransomware and Zero Day malware intrusions, our mission is to continue to assist our customers by providing the brightest minds and best-in-class cybersecurity solutions and services to protect their organizations."

To learn more about the Managed Detection and Response as a Service solution please visit csa.canon.com/security.

