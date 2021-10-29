Civic Federal Credit Union Partners on Financial Literacy with Wake Forest Area Chamber Foundation Fourth Annual 'Reality of Money' Program to reach more than 750 students

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic Federal Credit Union , a digital-first and member-led financial services firm serving North Carolina's local government employees and their families today announced a financial literacy partnership with Wake Forest Area Chamber Foundation for the 'Reality of Money' program.

Civic Federal Credit Union

The annual program gives middle and high school students interactive opportunities to make financial decisions based on assigned personas with specified career, income and budget information. Students are paired with professionals to learn the basics of money and to discover the impact of money decisions. More than 750 students are expected to participate in the 2021-2022 program.

Civic Federal Credit Union shares a commitment with the Foundation to improve financial literacy and wellness for North Carolinians. The Reality of Money event is scheduled for November 9 -10 at Wake Forest Middle School; March 30, 2022 at North Wake College and Career Academy; and April 27, 2022 at Wakefield High School.

As the exclusive financial partner, Civic Federal Credit Union will lead the pre-teaching portion of the event to give students a basic understanding of money fundamentals such as income, expenses, and debt.

"Understanding how money works empowers people and has a lifelong impact on North Carolinians," said Lauren Panameno, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Civic Federal Credit Union. "As a credit union, our mission is to help improve lives," continued Panameno. "Financial literacy is integral to creating strong communities, starting with students and continuing on throughout life - it's everyone, in whatever stage of life they are in."

About Civic Federal Credit Union

As North Carolina's first digital credit union, Civic is a member-led organization that serves local government employees, their families, and small businesses. Created in 2018, Civic has reimagined financial services 'beyond the branch' and expanded access to financial services for people across the state using secure app and web technology for anytime and convenient banking options. The credit union designs products and services which empower people to achieve financial goals, increase financial wellness and, in turn, create stronger communities. Headquartered in Raleigh, Civic serves all 100 North Carolina counties from its LEED Gold-certified building .

Media Contact

Kiersten Wolf Williams

Principal

Genesis Strategies, LLC

kwilliams@thegenesisteam.com

(D) 917-873-3266

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Civic Federal Credit Union