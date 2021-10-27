Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results and Reinstates Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:
QTD
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2020
Lease rental income
$
195,830
$
187,434
$
149,130
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net
$
20,028
$
18,836
$
7,976
Income from operations
$
114,037
$
110,007
$
54,109
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
64,729
$
73,795
$
16,952
Net income attributable to common shareholders
per diluted common share
$
1.28
$
1.45
$
0.32
Adjusted net income (1)
$
76,502
$
75,204
$
21,634
Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1)
$
1.52
$
1.48
$
0.41
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
184,240
$
178,448
$
118,960
Average fleet utilization (2)
99.8
%
99.8
%
96.0
%
Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3)
4,264,946
4,101,575
3,599,889
Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period
92.6
%
90.6
%
87.1
%
(1)
Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" set forth below.
(2)
Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.
(3)
TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.
- Net income of $64.7 million for the third quarter or $1.28 per diluted common share, as compared to $73.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021;
- Adjusted net income of $76.5 million for the third quarter, or $1.52 per diluted common share, as compared to $75.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $184.2 million for the third quarter, as compared to $178.4 million in the second quarter of 2021;
- Average and ending utilization rate for the third quarter of 99.8%;
- Invested $622 million in containers delivered during the third quarter, for a total $1.7 billion delivered through the first nine months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease with tenors in excess of 12 years;
- As previously announced, issued $600 million of fixed-rate asset backed notes with an 11-year tenor on August 11, 2021. Additionally, issued a $209 million fixed-rate term loan with a 7-year tenor on October 18, 2021. The resulting proceeds from both issuances were used to pay down other debt facilities and create additional borrowing capacity for future container investments. The successful closing of these financings in turn further lowered our average effective interest rate to 2.60% as of the end of the quarter;
- As previously announced, repaid in full $208 million of term loans on August 20, 2021, which carried a blended interest rate of 4.30% and had an original maturity in February 2025. In accordance with the early redemption provisions of the term loans, Textainer made a loan termination payment of $10.6 million and incurred a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1.3 million;
- As previously announced, completed an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, for an aggregate public offering price of $150 million;
- Repurchased 523,662 shares of common stock at an average price of $31.63 per share during the third quarter. Textainer's board of directors authorized a $50 million increase to the share repurchase program of the Company's outstanding shares in September 2021, bringing its total authorization level to $200 million since inception. As of the end of the third quarter, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $77.5 million;
- Textainer's board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on December 15, 2021, to holders of record as of December 3, 2021; and
- Textainer's board of directors approved the reinstatement of the common dividend program and declared a $0.25 per common share cash dividend in the third quarter of 2021, payable on December 15, 2021 to holders of record as of December 3, 2021.
"We are proud to deliver yet another quarter of very positive results, which reflect the consistent execution of our strategy to maximize the current favorable market opportunities and drive profitable organic growth with a focus on optimized capex as well as continued operational and financial efficiencies. For the quarter, lease rental income increased to $196 million, a 31% increase over the same quarter last year driven by continued fleet growth in a strong demand environment. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $184 million, a 55% increase from the same quarter last year, and adjusted net income was $77 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, which represents an annualized ROE of 22%," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.
"During the third quarter, we deployed $622 million in capex, for a total of approximately $1.7 billion through the first nine months of the year and currently have committed orders in excess of $250 million for delivery in the fourth quarter. The current market environment remains favorable, as trade volumes and global supply-chain bottlenecks have continued to drive container demand. Furthermore, new container prices remain strong as we continue to successfully renew and extend expiring leases into life-cycle-leases, with maturities extending through the remaining useful life of the containers. The overall lease duration across the entirety of our fleet averages 6 years, thereby further securing stable future cash flows and mitigating possible future market cyclicality."
"The Board increased its authorization to repurchase shares by $50 million to an aggregate of $200 million, pursuant to its share repurchase program. To date, $122 million has been deployed, including $17 million in the third quarter, to repurchase approximately 16% of the shares outstanding when the program commenced in September 2019."
"Additionally, the Textainer board has decided to reinstate a quarterly common dividend program. This is supported by our confidence in the underlying long-term business fundamentals and our reliable and stable cash generation capability. Efficiently managing shareholder capital with a focus on shareholder returns is key to our capital allocation strategy and the reinstatement of the dividend program demonstrates this, adding to our already strong share repurchase program."
"The current market fundamentals are expected to continue to be favorable as cargo demand remains strong and supply chain disruptions are widely predicted to sustain through most of 2022. We plan to maintain our disciplined approach towards fleet growth, investing selectively in the most attractive long-term opportunities, and remain committed to enhancing our financial performance to deliver long-term value to our common shareholders focusing on dividends and share repurchases to return capital to shareholders," concluded Ghesquiere.
Third-Quarter Results
Lease rental income increased $8.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 due to an increase in fleet size and average rental rate, showing growth even when considering $5.9 million of non-recurring revenue recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
Trading container margin decreased $1.6 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to a reduction in the number of containers sold.
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net increased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the average gain per container sold.
Depreciation expense increased $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in fleet size.
General and administrative expense increased $1.7 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation and benefit costs associated with improved company performance.
Interest expense increased $3.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a higher average debt balance, partially offset by a decrease in our average effective interest rate.
Debt termination expense amounted to $11.9 million in the quarter, which included a $10.6 million loan termination payment and a $1.3 million write off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs, resulting from the early redemption of higher-priced fixed-rate asset backed notes with proceeds from our lower-priced debt facilities.
Realized loss on financial instruments, net decreased $2.3 million, and unrealized gain on financial instruments, net decreased $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2021 to a minimal amount, due to the termination of all interest rate swaps not designated under hedge accounting during the second and third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, all of our outstanding interest rate swaps were designated under hedge accounting and will no longer generate realized or unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter 2021 will be held at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-855-327-6838 (U.S. & Canada) and 1-604-235-2082 (International). The call and archived replay may also be accessed via webcast on Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com.
About Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of approximately 150,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Lease rental income - owned fleet
$
182,655
$
133,587
$
509,526
$
392,307
Lease rental income - managed fleet
13,175
15,543
42,982
47,075
Lease rental income
195,830
149,130
552,508
439,382
Management fees - non-leasing
598
1,696
2,746
3,724
Trading container sales proceeds
6,307
7,655
22,648
24,667
Cost of trading containers sold
(3,668)
(6,721)
(13,612)
(22,513)
Trading container margin
2,639
934
9,036
2,154
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net
20,028
7,976
51,222
19,410
Operating expenses:
Direct container expense - owned fleet
5,210
16,395
17,794
44,907
Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors
11,751
14,364
38,770
43,219
Depreciation expense
72,839
65,374
208,660
196,056
Amortization expense
802
645
2,290
1,766
General and administrative expense
12,543
10,868
34,263
30,872
Bad debt recovery, net
(15)
(2,095)
(1,225)
(326)
Container lessee default expense (recovery), net
1,928
76
(1,185)
(1,607)
Total operating expenses
105,058
105,627
299,367
314,887
Income from operations
114,037
54,109
316,145
149,783
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(33,128)
(29,123)
(92,381)
(95,257)
Debt termination expense
(11,866)
(8,628)
(15,078)
(8,750)
Interest income
20
23
83
479
Realized loss on financial instruments, net
(112)
(4,107)
(5,516)
(8,900)
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments, net
83
4,161
4,681
(9,434)
Other, net
(750)
859
(610)
803
Net other expense
(45,753)
(36,815)
(108,821)
(121,059)
Income before income taxes
68,284
17,294
207,324
28,724
Income tax benefit (expense)
59
152
(890)
(89)
Net income
68,343
17,446
206,434
28,635
Less: Dividends on preferred shares
3,614
—
5,860
—
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
494
—
73
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
64,729
$
16,952
$
200,574
$
28,562
Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:
Basic
$
1.31
$
0.32
$
4.03
$
0.53
Diluted
$
1.28
$
0.32
$
3.96
$
0.53
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
49,414
52,514
49,804
54,221
Diluted
50,417
52,713
50,708
54,317
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
184,099
$
131,018
Marketable securities
986
—
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,389 and $2,663, respectively
184,225
108,578
Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $86 and $169, respectively
110,397
78,459
Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $38 and $98, respectively
29,865
27,076
Trading containers
18,850
9,375
Containers held for sale
7,405
15,629
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,049
13,713
Due from affiliates, net
2,770
1,509
Total current assets
552,646
385,357
Restricted cash
76,955
74,147
Marketable securities
3,240
—
Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,789,718 and $1,619,591, respectively
4,693,533
4,125,052
Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $610 and $1,164 respectively
1,591,858
801,501
Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $84 and $326, respectively
331,808
336,792
Derivative instruments
2,514
47
Deferred taxes
1,151
1,153
Other assets
14,440
17,327
Total assets
$
7,268,145
$
5,741,376
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
22,248
$
24,385
Container contracts payable
282,794
231,647
Other liabilities
4,841
2,288
Due to container investors, net
18,188
18,697
Debt, net of unamortized costs of $8,101 and $8,043, respectively
346,287
408,365
Total current liabilities
674,358
685,382
Debt, net of unamortized costs of $28,501 and $18,639, respectively
4,799,995
3,706,979
Derivative instruments
3,671
29,235
Income tax payable
10,466
10,047
Deferred taxes
7,405
6,491
Other liabilities
40,396
16,524
Total liabilities
5,536,291
4,454,658
Equity:
Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference per share. Authorized
7.00% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, 6,000
150,000
—
6.25% Series B fixed rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, 6,000 shares
150,000
—
Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,183,228 shares issued and
592
587
Treasury shares, at cost, 9,930,692 and 8,245,130 shares, respectively
(132,028)
(86,239)
Additional paid-in capital
424,273
416,609
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,379)
(9,744)
Retained earnings
1,140,396
938,395
Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
1,731,854
1,259,608
Noncontrolling interest
—
27,110
Total equity
1,731,854
1,286,718
Total liabilities and equity
$
7,268,145
$
5,741,376
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
206,434
$
28,635
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
208,660
196,056
Bad debt recovery, net
(1,225)
(326)
Container recovery from lessee default, net
(4,835)
(140)
Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net
(4,681)
9,434
Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion
of bond discounts
7,153
6,011
Debt termination expense
15,078
8,750
Amortization of intangible assets
2,290
1,766
Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net
(51,222)
(19,410)
Share-based compensation expense
4,208
3,218
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
1,757
54,319
Total adjustments
177,183
259,678
Net cash provided by operating activities
383,617
288,313
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of containers and fixed assets
(1,689,588)
(273,171)
Payment on container leaseback financing receivable
(18,705)
(24,089)
Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets
112,745
109,144
Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable
21,081
15,788
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,574,467)
(172,328)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from debt
4,229,756
1,626,759
Payments on debt
(3,199,942)
(1,704,132)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(21,107)
(13,333)
Proceeds from container leaseback financing liability, net
16,305
—
Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net
(3,128)
(12,754)
Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount
290,550
—
Purchase of treasury shares
(45,789)
(56,779)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options
6,789
224
Dividends paid on preferred shares
(4,433)
—
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(21,500)
—
Other
(654)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,246,847
(160,015)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(108)
3
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
55,889
(44,027)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
205,165
277,905
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period
$
261,054
$
233,878
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest expense and realized loss and settlement of derivative instruments
$
115,454
$
98,351
Income taxes paid
$
1,559
$
29
Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned
$
47,490
$
33,325
Supplemental disclosures of noncash operating activities:
Receipt of marketable securities from a lessee
$
5,789
$
-
Right-of-use asset for leased properties
$
272
$
555
Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities:
Increase in accrued container purchases
$
51,147
$
316,503
Containers placed in finance leases
$
902,748
$
355,096
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Textainer's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.
Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expense, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes and non-controlling interest. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
- They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;
- Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
- They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and
- Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended,
Nine Months Ended,
September
June 30,
September
September
September
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of adjusted net income:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
64,729
$
73,795
$
16,952
$
200,574
$
28,562
Adjustments:
Debt termination expense
11,866
2,945
8,628
15,078
8,750
Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net
(83)
(1,406)
(4,161)
(4,681)
9,434
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement
116
—
—
116
—
Impact of reconciling items on income tax
(126)
(130)
(42)
(229)
(179)
Impact of reconciling items attributable to the
noncontrolling interest
—
—
257
—
(437)
Adjusted net income
$
76,502
$
75,204
$
21,634
$
210,858
$
46,130
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$
1.52
$
1.48
$
0.41
$
4.16
$
0.85
Three Months Ended,
Nine Months Ended,
September
June 30,
September
September
September
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
64,729
$
73,795
$
16,952
$
200,574
$
28,562
Adjustments:
Interest income
(20)
(26)
(23)
(83)
(479)
Interest expense
33,128
30,147
29,123
92,381
95,257
Debt termination expense
11,866
2,945
8,628
15,078
8,750
Realized loss on derivative instruments, net
4
2,448
4,107
5,408
8,900
Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net
(83)
(1,406)
(4,161)
(4,681)
9,434
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement
116
—
—
116
—
Income tax (benefit) expense
(59)
(117)
(152)
890
89
Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
—
—
494
—
73
Depreciation expense
72,839
70,015
65,374
208,660
196,056
Container write off (recovery) from lessee default, net
918
(41)
33
(4,835)
(1,525)
Amortization expense
802
688
645
2,290
1,766
Impact of reconciling items attributable to the
noncontrolling interest
—
—
(2,060)
—
(7,507)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
184,240
$
178,448
$
118,960
$
515,798
$
339,376
Three Months Ended,
Nine Months Ended,
September
June 30,
September
September
September
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of headline earnings:
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
64,729
$
73,795
$
16,952
$
200,574
$
28,562
Adjustments:
Container impairment (recovery)
1,183
254
3,074
(5,114)
8,857
Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement
116
—
—
116
—
Impact of reconciling items on income tax
(35)
(2)
(28)
24
(86)
Impact of reconciling items attributable to the
noncontrolling interest
—
—
(85)
—
(243)
Headline earnings
$
65,993
$
74,047
$
19,913
$
195,600
$
37,090
Headline earnings per basic common share
$
1.34
$
1.49
$
0.38
$
3.93
$
0.68
Headline earnings per diluted common share
$
1.31
$
1.46
$
0.38
$
3.86
$
0.68
