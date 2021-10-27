Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results and Reinstates Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "the Company", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:





QTD





Q3 2021



Q2 2021



Q3 2020

Lease rental income

$ 195,830



$ 187,434



$ 149,130

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net

$ 20,028



$ 18,836



$ 7,976

Income from operations

$ 114,037



$ 110,007



$ 54,109

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,729



$ 73,795



$ 16,952

Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share

$ 1.28



$ 1.45



$ 0.32

Adjusted net income (1)

$ 76,502



$ 75,204



$ 21,634

Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1)

$ 1.52



$ 1.48



$ 0.41

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 184,240



$ 178,448



$ 118,960

Average fleet utilization (2)



99.8 %



99.8 %



96.0 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3)



4,264,946





4,101,575





3,599,889

Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period



92.6 %



90.6 %



87.1 %





(1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" set forth below. (2) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry. (3) TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.

Net income of $64.7 million for the third quarter or $1.28 per diluted common share, as compared to $73.8 million , or $1.45 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021;

Adjusted net income of $76.5 million for the third quarter, or $1.52 per diluted common share, as compared to $75.2 million , or $1.48 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA of $184.2 million for the third quarter, as compared to $178.4 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Average and ending utilization rate for the third quarter of 99.8%;

Invested $622 million in containers delivered during the third quarter, for a total $1.7 billion delivered through the first nine months of the year, virtually all of which are currently on lease with tenors in excess of 12 years;

As previously announced, issued $600 million of fixed-rate asset backed notes with an 11-year tenor on August 11, 2021 . Additionally, issued a $209 million fixed-rate term loan with a 7-year tenor on October 18, 2021 . The resulting proceeds from both issuances were used to pay down other debt facilities and create additional borrowing capacity for future container investments. The successful closing of these financings in turn further lowered our average effective interest rate to 2.60% as of the end of the quarter;

As previously announced, repaid in full $208 million of term loans on August 20, 2021 , which carried a blended interest rate of 4.30% and had an original maturity in February 2025 . In accordance with the early redemption provisions of the term loans, Textainer made a loan termination payment of $10.6 million and incurred a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1.3 million ;

As previously announced, completed an underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, for an aggregate public offering price of $150 million ;

Repurchased 523,662 shares of common stock at an average price of $31.63 per share during the third quarter. Textainer's board of directors authorized a $50 million increase to the share repurchase program of the Company's outstanding shares in September 2021 , bringing its total authorization level to $200 million since inception. As of the end of the third quarter, the remaining authority under the share repurchase program totaled $77.5 million ;

Textainer's board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on December 15, 2021 , to holders of record as of December 3, 2021 ; and

Textainer's board of directors approved the reinstatement of the common dividend program and declared a $0.25 per common share cash dividend in the third quarter of 2021, payable on December 15, 2021 to holders of record as of December 3, 2021 .

"We are proud to deliver yet another quarter of very positive results, which reflect the consistent execution of our strategy to maximize the current favorable market opportunities and drive profitable organic growth with a focus on optimized capex as well as continued operational and financial efficiencies. For the quarter, lease rental income increased to $196 million, a 31% increase over the same quarter last year driven by continued fleet growth in a strong demand environment. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $184 million, a 55% increase from the same quarter last year, and adjusted net income was $77 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, which represents an annualized ROE of 22%," stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited.

"During the third quarter, we deployed $622 million in capex, for a total of approximately $1.7 billion through the first nine months of the year and currently have committed orders in excess of $250 million for delivery in the fourth quarter. The current market environment remains favorable, as trade volumes and global supply-chain bottlenecks have continued to drive container demand. Furthermore, new container prices remain strong as we continue to successfully renew and extend expiring leases into life-cycle-leases, with maturities extending through the remaining useful life of the containers. The overall lease duration across the entirety of our fleet averages 6 years, thereby further securing stable future cash flows and mitigating possible future market cyclicality."

"The Board increased its authorization to repurchase shares by $50 million to an aggregate of $200 million, pursuant to its share repurchase program. To date, $122 million has been deployed, including $17 million in the third quarter, to repurchase approximately 16% of the shares outstanding when the program commenced in September 2019."

"Additionally, the Textainer board has decided to reinstate a quarterly common dividend program. This is supported by our confidence in the underlying long-term business fundamentals and our reliable and stable cash generation capability. Efficiently managing shareholder capital with a focus on shareholder returns is key to our capital allocation strategy and the reinstatement of the dividend program demonstrates this, adding to our already strong share repurchase program."

"The current market fundamentals are expected to continue to be favorable as cargo demand remains strong and supply chain disruptions are widely predicted to sustain through most of 2022. We plan to maintain our disciplined approach towards fleet growth, investing selectively in the most attractive long-term opportunities, and remain committed to enhancing our financial performance to deliver long-term value to our common shareholders focusing on dividends and share repurchases to return capital to shareholders," concluded Ghesquiere.

Third-Quarter Results

Lease rental income increased $8.4 million from the second quarter of 2021 due to an increase in fleet size and average rental rate, showing growth even when considering $5.9 million of non-recurring revenue recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

Trading container margin decreased $1.6 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to a reduction in the number of containers sold.

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net increased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the average gain per container sold.

Depreciation expense increased $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in fleet size.

General and administrative expense increased $1.7 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation and benefit costs associated with improved company performance.

Interest expense increased $3.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a higher average debt balance, partially offset by a decrease in our average effective interest rate.

Debt termination expense amounted to $11.9 million in the quarter, which included a $10.6 million loan termination payment and a $1.3 million write off of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs, resulting from the early redemption of higher-priced fixed-rate asset backed notes with proceeds from our lower-priced debt facilities.

Realized loss on financial instruments, net decreased $2.3 million, and unrealized gain on financial instruments, net decreased $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2021 to a minimal amount, due to the termination of all interest rate swaps not designated under hedge accounting during the second and third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, all of our outstanding interest rate swaps were designated under hedge accounting and will no longer generate realized or unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments.

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:































Lease rental income - owned fleet

$ 182,655



$ 133,587



$ 509,526



$ 392,307

Lease rental income - managed fleet



13,175





15,543





42,982





47,075

Lease rental income



195,830





149,130





552,508





439,382



































Management fees - non-leasing



598





1,696





2,746





3,724



































Trading container sales proceeds



6,307





7,655





22,648





24,667

Cost of trading containers sold



(3,668)





(6,721)





(13,612)





(22,513)

Trading container margin



2,639





934





9,036





2,154



































Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net



20,028





7,976





51,222





19,410



































Operating expenses:































Direct container expense - owned fleet



5,210





16,395





17,794





44,907

Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors



11,751





14,364





38,770





43,219

Depreciation expense



72,839





65,374





208,660





196,056

Amortization expense



802





645





2,290





1,766

General and administrative expense



12,543





10,868





34,263





30,872

Bad debt recovery, net



(15)





(2,095)





(1,225)





(326)

Container lessee default expense (recovery), net



1,928





76





(1,185)





(1,607)

Total operating expenses



105,058





105,627





299,367





314,887

Income from operations



114,037





54,109





316,145





149,783

Other (expense) income:































Interest expense



(33,128)





(29,123)





(92,381)





(95,257)

Debt termination expense



(11,866)





(8,628)





(15,078)





(8,750)

Interest income



20





23





83





479

Realized loss on financial instruments, net



(112)





(4,107)





(5,516)





(8,900)

Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments, net



83





4,161





4,681





(9,434)

Other, net



(750)





859





(610)





803

Net other expense



(45,753)





(36,815)





(108,821)





(121,059)

Income before income taxes



68,284





17,294





207,324





28,724

Income tax benefit (expense)



59





152





(890)





(89)

Net income



68,343





17,446





206,434





28,635

Less: Dividends on preferred shares



3,614





—





5,860





—

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



—





494





—





73

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,729



$ 16,952



$ 200,574



$ 28,562

Net income attributable to common shareholders per share:































Basic

$ 1.31



$ 0.32



$ 4.03



$ 0.53

Diluted

$ 1.28



$ 0.32



$ 3.96



$ 0.53

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):































Basic



49,414





52,514





49,804





54,221

Diluted



50,417





52,713





50,708





54,317





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 184,099



$ 131,018

Marketable securities



986





—

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,389 and $2,663, respectively



184,225





108,578

Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $86 and $169, respectively



110,397





78,459

Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $38 and $98, respectively



29,865





27,076

Trading containers



18,850





9,375

Containers held for sale



7,405





15,629

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



14,049





13,713

Due from affiliates, net



2,770





1,509

Total current assets



552,646





385,357

Restricted cash



76,955





74,147

Marketable securities



3,240





—

Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,789,718 and $1,619,591, respectively



4,693,533





4,125,052

Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $610 and $1,164 respectively



1,591,858





801,501

Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $84 and $326, respectively



331,808





336,792

Derivative instruments



2,514





47

Deferred taxes



1,151





1,153

Other assets



14,440





17,327

Total assets

$ 7,268,145



$ 5,741,376

Liabilities and Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 22,248



$ 24,385

Container contracts payable



282,794





231,647

Other liabilities



4,841





2,288

Due to container investors, net



18,188





18,697

Debt, net of unamortized costs of $8,101 and $8,043, respectively



346,287





408,365

Total current liabilities



674,358





685,382

Debt, net of unamortized costs of $28,501 and $18,639, respectively



4,799,995





3,706,979

Derivative instruments



3,671





29,235

Income tax payable



10,466





10,047

Deferred taxes



7,405





6,491

Other liabilities



40,396





16,524

Total liabilities



5,536,291





4,454,658

Equity:















Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity:















Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference per share. Authorized

10,000,000 shares















7.00% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, 6,000

shares issued and outstanding (equivalent to 6,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation

preference per depositary share)



150,000





—

6.25% Series B fixed rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, 6,000 shares

issued and outstanding (equivalent to 6,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation

preference per depositary share)



150,000





—

Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 59,183,228 shares issued and

49,252,536 shares outstanding at 2021; 58,740,919 shares issued and 50,495,789 shares

outstanding at 2020



592





587

Treasury shares, at cost, 9,930,692 and 8,245,130 shares, respectively



(132,028)





(86,239)

Additional paid-in capital



424,273





416,609

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,379)





(9,744)

Retained earnings



1,140,396





938,395

Total Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity



1,731,854





1,259,608

Noncontrolling interest



—





27,110

Total equity



1,731,854





1,286,718

Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,268,145



$ 5,741,376

























TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 206,434



$ 28,635

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation expense



208,660





196,056

Bad debt recovery, net



(1,225)





(326)

Container recovery from lessee default, net



(4,835)





(140)

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net



(4,681)





9,434

Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion of bond discounts



7,153





6,011

Debt termination expense



15,078





8,750

Amortization of intangible assets



2,290





1,766

Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net



(51,222)





(19,410)

Share-based compensation expense



4,208





3,218

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



1,757





54,319

Total adjustments



177,183





259,678

Net cash provided by operating activities



383,617





288,313

Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of containers and fixed assets



(1,689,588)





(273,171)

Payment on container leaseback financing receivable



(18,705)





(24,089)

Proceeds from sale of containers and fixed assets



112,745





109,144

Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable



21,081





15,788

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,574,467)





(172,328)

Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from debt



4,229,756





1,626,759

Payments on debt



(3,199,942)





(1,704,132)

Payment of debt issuance costs



(21,107)





(13,333)

Proceeds from container leaseback financing liability, net



16,305





—

Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net



(3,128)





(12,754)

Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount



290,550





—

Purchase of treasury shares



(45,789)





(56,779)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options



6,789





224

Dividends paid on preferred shares



(4,433)





—

Purchase of noncontrolling interest



(21,500)





—

Other



(654)





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,246,847





(160,015)

Effect of exchange rate changes



(108)





3

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



55,889





(44,027)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year



205,165





277,905

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

$ 261,054



$ 233,878



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest expense and realized loss and settlement of derivative instruments

$ 115,454



$ 98,351

Income taxes paid

$ 1,559



$ 29

Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned

$ 47,490



$ 33,325

Supplemental disclosures of noncash operating activities:















Receipt of marketable securities from a lessee

$ 5,789



$ -

Right-of-use asset for leased properties

$ 272



$ 555

Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities:















Increase in accrued container purchases

$ 51,147



$ 316,503

Containers placed in finance leases

$ 902,748



$ 355,096





















Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer's operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expense, unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments and marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes and non-controlling interest. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer's ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer's listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended,







September

30, 2021



June 30,

2021



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)







(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Reconciliation of adjusted net income:







































Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,729



$ 73,795



$ 16,952



$ 200,574



$ 28,562

Adjustments:







































Debt termination expense



11,866





2,945





8,628





15,078





8,750

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net



(83)





(1,406)





(4,161)





(4,681)





9,434

Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement



116





—





—





116





—

Impact of reconciling items on income tax



(126)





(130)





(42)





(229)





(179)

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest



—





—





257





—





(437)

Adjusted net income

$ 76,502



$ 75,204



$ 21,634



$ 210,858



$ 46,130











































Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.52



$ 1.48



$ 0.41



$ 4.16



$ 0.85













































































































Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended,





September

30, 2021



June 30,

2021



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:







































Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,729



$ 73,795



$ 16,952



$ 200,574



$ 28,562

Adjustments:







































Interest income



(20)





(26)





(23)





(83)





(479)

Interest expense



33,128





30,147





29,123





92,381





95,257

Debt termination expense



11,866





2,945





8,628





15,078





8,750

Realized loss on derivative instruments, net



4





2,448





4,107





5,408





8,900

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments, net



(83)





(1,406)





(4,161)





(4,681)





9,434

Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement



116





—





—





116





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



(59)





(117)





(152)





890





89

Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest



—





—





494





—





73

Depreciation expense



72,839





70,015





65,374





208,660





196,056

Container write off (recovery) from lessee default, net



918





(41)





33





(4,835)





(1,525)

Amortization expense



802





688





645





2,290





1,766

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest



—





—





(2,060)





—





(7,507)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 184,240



$ 178,448



$ 118,960



$ 515,798



$ 339,376

















































Three Months Ended,



Nine Months Ended,





September

30, 2021



June 30,

2021



September

30, 2020



September

30, 2021



September

30, 2020





(Dollars in thousands)



(Dollars in thousands)





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of headline earnings:







































Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 64,729



$ 73,795



$ 16,952



$ 200,574



$ 28,562

Adjustments:







































Container impairment (recovery)



1,183





254





3,074





(5,114)





8,857

Loss on settlement of pre-existing management agreement



116





—





—





116





—

Impact of reconciling items on income tax



(35)





(2)





(28)





24





(86)

Impact of reconciling items attributable to the noncontrolling interest



—





—





(85)





—





(243)

Headline earnings

$ 65,993



$ 74,047



$ 19,913



$ 195,600



$ 37,090











































Headline earnings per basic common share

$ 1.34



$ 1.49



$ 0.38



$ 3.93



$ 0.68

Headline earnings per diluted common share

$ 1.31



$ 1.46



$ 0.38



$ 3.86



$ 0.68



