BD to Host Investor Day on November 12

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today that it will host a virtual investor day on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 8 a.m., which will last for approximately four hours. The event will feature presentations from Tom Polen, chairman, chief executive officer and president of the company, and other key members of the executive leadership team. Question and answer sessions will follow the presentations.

A link to the event is available at the Investor page on bd.com, and the event agenda and additional materials will be posted closer to the event date. A replay of the event, along with accompanying presentations and additional content, will be archived on the website following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health™ by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

