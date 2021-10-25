Idiom Publishing Disrupts the $1B School Print Yearbook Industry School Print Yearbook Industry Ripe for Shift from Analog to Digital

HUNTINGTON N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 140 years, declining revenues from cost increases and last century methodologies, a changed user profile, Idiom Publishing's Cloud-Based IdiomCreate™ App Publishing Design Software and IdiomConnect™ User App is transforming the $1B printed school yearbook industry from analog to digital.

Due to inflation and supply chain concerns, the cost to parents of a printed school yearbook is approaching, or exceeding, $100 per copy. These concerns place schools in a difficult situation.

IdiomCreate™, app build software, is drag and drop simple, taking hours, not weeks to create a yearbook. IdiomConnect™, the app, is feature rich and costs only $5.00. The barriers inherent in print publications have been eliminated with digital protocols. The IdiomConnect™ Student App (https://idiomconnect.com/) includes many of the traditional attributes of the time-honored print yearbook, but includes digital functionality users expect:

Stay Connected: Students, Faculty, Schools and Districts stay connected.

Embedded Video: If there is no video… it didn't happen!

No Deadlines: The entire year is chronicled, including Prom and Graduation.

Updateable: Students can update their MY PAGE for life to share with their classmates.

Over 98% of high school age students carry and depend on their smartphones. The print yearbook industry has ignored the societal transition to digital in order to protect valuations in a competitively restricted sector.

Each year in the US alone, there are over 20 million students attending our 136,000 public and private high schools. Idiom licenses its proprietary IdiomCreate™ design software to schools on a per publication basis which, combined with app sales, equates to an available market of over $1 billion annually.

Idiom has created a unique sales and distribution methodology. The Company has a groundbreaking agreement with the School Photographers of America (SPOA) association. Idiom will remunerate photographers for the use of their digital student portraits that appear in the IdiomConnect user app. This agreement provides Idiom with a motivated national sales network.

About Idiom

Idiom created the Events Preservation social category. Idiom products are designed to enhance and preserve personal life experiences (college/professional sports teams, theatrical/entertainment and education). Idiom reinforces the connection between the experience and the customer by creating an experiential, social and interactive digital link.

