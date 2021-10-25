Hyzon Motors' first hydrogen fuel cell electric coach on the roads in Brisbane, Australia

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, unveiled its first zero-emission, fuel cell electric commercial coach in Brisbane last week. It is also the first fuel cell electric coach in Australia.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyzon Motors)

The coach completed its first refueling at a hydrogen refueling station in Redlands shortly after arrival, before being introduced via a virtual launch event.

The coach, which seats 50 passengers, has a range of up to 430 miles (700km) and motor power of 350 kilowatts. It is the first in a ten-coach order to be supplied into Australia; the remaining nine vehicles are in advanced stages of production.

Before delivery, the coach successfully completed a 9,300 mile (15,000km) durability test – the equivalent of driving from New York to Miami seven times. The initial coaches are designed to meet Australian standards, which include a right-hand drive configuration and a design temperature of 55 deg C. Hyzon plans to offer similar coaches to customers globally beginning in 2022.

Hyzon sees the commercial coach market as primed for hydrogen adoption: predictable routes lend themselves to few, highly-utilized refueling stations. Around-the-clock duty cycles require rapid refueling which fuel cell electric coaches deliver, with refueling times similar to the traditional diesel-powered coaches which they usually replace.

Coaches, which differ from city buses primarily by their raised floor and usage patterns, are deployed mainly in regional or intercity routes, for corporate transport as well as longer-haul public and private transit routes. Given the widespread applications, Hyzon is continuing to innovate with a near-term goal of developing a coach with 500 mile (800km) range.

Since delivery, the coach has attracted significant interest from local bus operators, representatives from various government departments, mining companies and tourism operators. With coach applications typically being more challenging than city bus operations for fuel cell electric buses, the possibilities for public transit are also clear for all to see, as transit agencies around Australia consider their options for decarbonizing bus operations.

The most populous state of New South Wales has already declared their intention to have their entire fleet of more than 8,000 buses operating with zero emissions by 2030, representing an enormous opportunity for fuel cell electric buses.

While initial Hyzon Australia vehicles will be imported from factories internationally, Hyzon expects to localize production of key platforms in Australia from 2022.

About Hyzon

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China, Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations for production, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Hyzon disclaims any duty to update any forward -looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Hyzon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Hyzon, including risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Hyzon's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2021, our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on July 30, 2021, and other documents filed by Hyzon from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, such as risks related to the ability to convert non-binding memoranda of understanding into binding orders or sales (including because of the current or prospective financial resources of the counterparties to Hyzon's non-binding memoranda of understanding and letters of intent), or the ability to identify additional potential customers and convert them to paying customers. Hyzon gives no assurance that Hyzon will achieve its expectations.

