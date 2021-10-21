Select Energy Services Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Energy Services Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 17, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13724040#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select Energy Services, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Select" or the "Company") is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the oil and gas industry. Select develops, manufactures and delivers a full suite of chemical products for use in oil and gas well completion and production operations as well as integration into the full water life-cycle. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergy.com.

