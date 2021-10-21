Encompass Health Files Lawsuit Against Former Executive April Anthony for Breach of Non-Compete and Non-Solicit Agreements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against former executive April Anthony in state District Court in Dallas County, Texas for breach of her employment agreement with Encompass Health, including breach of non-competition and non-solicitation obligations, and for misappropriation of trade secrets.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation)

The Company acted after recently learning from multiple sources that Ms. Anthony met in secret with employees, including senior executives, to encourage them to leave the Company to join a competing venture. These efforts began before Ms. Anthony left the Company's employment and continued thereafter. Ms. Anthony took extraordinary steps to hide her activities, which were in direct violation of her contractual and other legal obligations.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 144 hospitals, 249 home health locations, and 95 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Casey Winger | 205-970-5912

casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark Miller | 205-970-5860

mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.