America is Freezing Food at Record Rates Hillshire Farm® brand and Chef Andrew Zimmern want to help people turn their freezer finds into easy dinners

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans have been freezing food at record rates these past two years, with a majority of people across the country (55%) saying they bought a second or even third freezer to house all the extra frozen food.

A recent survey* of 2,000 people across America revealed that some of the most common foods in freezers are vegetables, soups and sauces. And close to a third reported feeling 'stressed,' 'uneasy,' or 'surprised' when they open their freezer and see all the unused food; one-half say they have to waste their frozen food because they forget about it.

So what's the answer? Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage. Hillshire Farm® brand, alongside James Beard Award-winning chef and television personality, Andrew Zimmern, are helping people dig into their freezers and create easy dinners with just this one added ingredient.

"I love freezing food for so many reasons – in part because I can store fresh food and use it later. And I also love the challenge of finding new ways to make dinner from what I find there," said Andrew Zimmern. "So I'm super excited to show people how to get creative using their freezer finds and Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage – an easy protein that amps up every recipe. Use your freezer America! We can all help reduce food waste, save on grocery bills and best of all, make every day of the week easy and delicious."

To kickstart the freezer to dinner movement, Zimmern created three recipes using Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage and some of the most popular items found in America's freezers:

Smoked Sausage Fried Rice : Transform frozen vegetables, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage and leftover rice into a one-skillet dinner. Zimmern's video is included for the full recipe.

Tailgate-Ready Smoked Sausage Soup: A hearty one-pot soup with Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, vegetables and stock from the freezer. Perfect for feeding friends and family on a chilly night. Recipe on A hearty one-pot soup withSmoked Sausage, vegetables and stock from the freezer. Perfect for feeding friends and family on a chilly night. Recipe on HillshireFarm.com

Crispy Smoked Sausage Rolls: Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage gets wrapped up in a warm, flaky phyllo dough from your freezer. Add chopped vegetables and a tangy sauce for an even bigger punch. Recipe on Smoked Sausage gets wrapped up in a warm, flaky phyllo dough from your freezer. Add chopped vegetables and a tangy sauce for an even bigger punch. Recipe on HillshireFarm.com

Inspired? Share your own freezer-inspired creations on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter tagging @HillshireFarm with the hashtag #HFWeeknightRecipes.

Find Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage in the refrigerated aisle of retailers nationwide.

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Link Sausage, Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies cocktail links and kids poppable snack pack Hillshire Farm Snacked! Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.



* OnePoll survey by Hillshire Farm brand examining the freezer habits, attitudes and favorites of 2,000 people.

