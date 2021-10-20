SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.97 in third-quarter 2021 compared to $0.75 in third-quarter 2020.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Revenues
$485,322
$424,927
14%
$1,416,659
$1,240,335
14%
Net income
138,045
111,096
24%
401,293
321,404
25%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.97
$0.75
29%
$2.79
$2.14
30%
"Our results reflect positive markets entering the third-quarter, continued sales momentum and delivery across our business segments. As the financial services industry continues to experience unrelenting change, we continue to make strategic investments in our business, our solutions and workforce to drive growth," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"Our talented workforce is the key to our ability to serve our clients globally and create opportunities for our future. As we look forward, we will continue to capitalize on market opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities."
Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$123,018
$114,792
7%
$364,302
$335,739
9%
Expenses
116,679
113,066
3%
345,057
331,442
4%
Operating Profit
6,339
1,726
NM
19,245
4,297
348%
Operating Margin
5
%
2
%
5
%
1
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
124,768
103,189
21%
357,458
299,218
19%
Expenses
62,107
51,519
21%
176,267
154,100
14%
Operating Profit
62,661
51,670
21%
181,191
145,118
25%
Operating Margin
50
%
50
%
51
%
48
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
85,759
79,583
8%
255,957
235,309
9%
Expenses
41,643
37,812
10%
122,696
113,016
9%
Operating Profit
44,116
41,771
6%
133,261
122,293
9%
Operating Margin
51
%
52
%
52
%
52
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
147,412
123,846
19%
426,639
359,815
19%
Expenses
89,594
79,838
12%
257,609
228,795
13%
Operating Profit
57,818
44,008
31%
169,030
131,020
29%
Operating Margin
39
%
36
%
40
%
36
%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
4,365
3,517
24%
12,303
10,254
20%
Expenses
12,820
13,315
(4)%
39,855
37,691
6%
Operating Loss
(8,455)
(9,798)
NM
(27,552)
(27,437)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$485,322
$424,927
14%
$1,416,659
$1,240,335
14%
Expenses
322,843
295,550
9%
941,484
865,044
9%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
21,354
18,040
18%
65,192
53,414
22%
Income from Operations
$141,125
$111,337
27%
$409,983
$321,877
27%
Third-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
- Average assets under administration increased $116.9 billion, or 16%, to $855.7 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $738.8 billion during the third-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $53.9 billion, or 22%, to $300.0 billion in the third-quarter 2021, as compared to $246.1 billion during the third-quarter 2020 primarily due to market appreciation (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during third-quarter 2021 were $19.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $15.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
- Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during third-quarter 2021 were $6.9 million.
- The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
- Earnings from LSV increased by $6.7 million, or 24%, to $35.0 million in third-quarter 2021, as compared to $28.3 million in third-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
- Stock-based compensation expense in third-quarter 2021 increased $4.9 million as compared to third-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020 and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved.
- We capitalized $7.2 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM. Amortization expense related to SWP was $12.0 million in third-quarter 2021.
- Effective tax rates were 21.7% in third-quarter 2021 and 21.4% in third-quarter 2020.
- We repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $119.9 million during the third-quarter 2021.
- Cash flow from operations was $158.9 million, or $1.12 per share, and free cash flow was $144.6 million during the third-quarter 2021.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 20, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 4538998.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $392 billion in assets under management and $866 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of such realization,
- whether we will have sales momentum,
- whether we will invest in our business, solutions, or workforce,
- our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
- the degree to which we are able to capitalize on market opportunities and deliver long-term value to our shareholders, employees, clients and communities.
We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:
- our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,
- the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
- our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
- whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
- the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the benefits we will receive from any of our acquisitions,
- the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
- the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
- our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
- the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
- the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
- the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
- the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
- the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
- the strength of our pipelines and demand for our products and services,
- the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
- the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,
- the elements of our long-term success,
- the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be beneficiaries of any such success,
- the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
- how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
- when we integrate purchased assets into the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
- the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and
- the success and benefits of our strategic investments.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$393,296
$339,609
$1,143,451
$992,039
Information processing and software servicing fees
92,026
85,318
273,208
248,296
Total revenues
485,322
424,927
1,416,659
1,240,335
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
55,619
45,126
161,610
134,645
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,348
6,992
20,561
21,828
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
150,188
134,795
429,188
391,607
Stock-based compensation
11,318
6,467
31,173
20,458
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
55,868
57,949
165,657
168,350
Data processing and computer related
26,650
24,437
79,746
71,647
Facilities, supplies and other costs
14,124
16,679
49,851
47,448
Amortization
14,674
13,200
43,749
39,417
Depreciation
8,408
7,945
25,141
23,058
Total expenses
344,197
313,590
1,006,676
918,458
Income from operations
141,125
111,337
409,983
321,877
Net (loss) gain on investments
(575)
776
134
(1,310)
Interest and dividend income
892
1,009
2,715
5,582
Interest expense
(101)
(153)
(354)
(456)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
35,005
28,305
103,420
86,488
Income before income taxes
176,346
141,274
515,898
412,181
Income taxes
38,301
30,178
114,605
90,777
Net income
$138,045
$111,096
$401,293
$321,404
Basic earnings per common share
$0.98
$0.76
$2.83
$2.18
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
140,507
145,812
141,928
147,586
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.97
$0.75
$2.79
$2.14
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
142,426
147,907
143,981
149,958
Dividends declared per common share
$—
$—
$0.37
$0.35
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$793,883
$784,626
Restricted cash
351
3,101
Receivables from investment products
59,808
55,271
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,669 and $1,100
442,187
385,219
Securities owned
31,770
34,064
Other current assets
42,615
38,696
Total Current Assets
1,370,614
1,300,977
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $400,679 and $378,639
183,802
189,052
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
35,145
38,397
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $531,923 and $491,739
250,280
270,977
Available for Sale and Equity Securities
140,079
105,419
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
6,893
6,166
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
39,872
98,433
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,768 and $12,456
31,992
24,304
Deferred Contract Costs
34,263
33,781
Deferred Income Taxes
2,148
2,972
Other Assets, net
32,224
32,289
Total Assets
$2,191,801
$2,167,256
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$10,772
$7,766
Accrued liabilities
231,043
299,845
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
10,412
8,579
Deferred revenue
1,235
1,085
Total Current Liabilities
253,462
317,275
Long-term Income Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
47,434
55,159
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
29,857
34,058
Other Long-term Liabilities
22,157
20,054
Total Liabilities
353,713
427,349
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 139,305 and 143,396
1,393
1,434
Capital in excess of par value
1,228,085
1,190,001
Retained earnings
629,153
565,270
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(20,543)
(16,798)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,838,088
1,739,907
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,191,801
$2,167,256
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$23,499
$25,498
$25,098
$26,264
$25,618
Collective trust fund programs
6
6
7
7
6
Liquidity funds
3,718
3,778
3,793
3,654
3,988
Total assets under management
$27,223
$29,282
$28,898
$29,925
$29,612
Client assets under administration
24,174
26,346
4,379
4,412
4,675
Total assets
$51,397
$55,628
$33,277
$34,337
$34,287
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$65,581
$71,247
$73,818
$78,052
$78,560
Collective trust fund programs
3
1
1
1
—
Liquidity funds
3,866
3,832
3,584
3,550
3,477
Total Platform assets under management
$69,450
$75,080
$77,403
$81,603
$82,037
Platform-only assets (E)
10,506
11,862
12,538
13,566
13,728
Total Platform assets (E)
$79,956
$86,942
$89,941
$95,169
$95,765
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$83,846
$90,869
$92,040
$93,010
$89,441
Collective trust fund programs
101
98
95
5
5
Liquidity funds
2,096
2,128
2,909
2,516
2,599
Total assets under management
$86,043
$93,095
$95,044
$95,531
$92,045
Client assets under advisement
3,618
4,063
4,333
4,566
4,698
Total assets
$89,661
$97,158
$99,377
$100,097
$96,743
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
63,277
75,214
78,304
87,012
87,488
Liquidity funds
389
424
449
473
568
Total assets under management
$63,666
$75,638
$78,753
$87,485
$88,056
Client assets under administration (A)
730,369
760,397
831,819
875,942
861,605
Total assets
$794,035
$836,035
$910,572
$963,427
$949,661
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,572
$1,711
$1,777
$1,924
$1,964
Liquidity funds
169
162
289
191
202
Total assets under management
$1,741
$1,873
$2,066
$2,115
$2,166
Client assets under advisement
1,179
1,299
1,355
1,422
1,378
Total assets
$2,920
$3,172
$3,421
$3,537
$3,544
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$82,051
$93,692
$101,565
$102,404
$97,604
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$256,549
$283,017
$294,298
$301,654
$293,187
Collective trust fund programs
63,387
75,319
78,407
87,025
87,499
Liquidity funds
10,238
10,324
11,024
10,384
10,834
Total assets under management
$330,174
$368,660
$383,729
$399,063
$391,520
Client assets under advisement
4,797
5,362
5,688
5,988
6,076
Client assets under administration (D)
754,543
786,743
836,198
880,354
866,280
Platform-only assets
10,506
11,862
12,538
13,566
13,728
Total assets
$1,100,020
$1,172,627
$1,238,153
$1,298,971
$1,277,604
(A)
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.3 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of September 30, 2021).
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of September 30, 2021).
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at September 30, 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of September 30, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
3rd Qtr.
4th Qtr.
1st Qtr.
2nd Qtr.
3rd Qtr.
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$23,740
$24,284
$25,139
$26,056
$26,232
Collective trust fund programs
7
6
6
7
6
Liquidity funds
3,948
3,712
3,876
3,833
3,916
Total assets under management
$27,695
$28,002
$29,021
$29,896
$30,154
Client assets under administration
25,295
25,368
4,317
4,405
4,476
Total assets
$52,990
$53,370
$33,338
$34,301
$34,630
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$64,479
$68,396
$73,239
$76,839
$79,602
Collective trust fund programs
3
2
1
1
—
Liquidity funds
4,569
3,788
3,619
3,370
3,403
Total Platform assets under management
$69,051
$72,186
$76,859
$80,210
$83,005
Platform-only assets (E)
10,501
11,214
12,206
13,292
13,863
Total Platform assets (E)
$79,552
$83,400
$89,065
$93,502
$96,868
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$82,830
$86,277
$91,349
$93,458
$91,965
Collective trust fund programs
102
102
96
68
5
Liquidity funds
2,120
2,271
2,621
2,681
2,742
Total assets under management
$85,052
$88,650
$94,066
$96,207
$94,712
Client assets under advisement
3,565
3,746
4,146
4,516
4,658
Total assets
$88,617
$92,396
$98,212
$100,723
$99,370
Investment Managers:
Collective trust fund programs
62,028
69,349
78,035
84,553
89,441
Liquidity funds
565
411
490
469
532
Total assets under management
$62,593
$69,760
$78,525
$85,022
$89,973
Client assets under administration (A)
713,528
754,350
817,330
853,810
851,183
Total assets
$776,121
$824,110
$895,855
$938,832
$941,156
Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$1,560
$1,634
$1,743
$1,870
$1,958
Liquidity funds
180
165
169
236
205
Total assets under management
$1,740
$1,799
$1,912
$2,106
$2,163
Client assets under advisement
1,206
1,218
1,327
1,406
1,423
Total assets
$2,946
$3,017
$3,239
$3,512
$3,586
LSV Asset Management:
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
$83,536
$88,182
$97,476
$103,583
$99,924
Total:
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
$256,145
$268,773
$288,946
$301,806
$299,681
Collective trust fund programs
62,140
69,459
78,138
84,629
89,452
Liquidity funds
11,382
10,347
10,775
10,589
10,798
Total assets under management
$329,667
$348,579
$377,859
$397,024
$399,931
Client assets under advisement
4,771
4,964
5,473
5,922
6,081
Client assets under administration (D)
738,823
779,718
821,647
858,215
855,659
Platform-only assets
10,501
11,214
12,206
13,292
13,863
Total assets
$1,083,762
$1,144,475
$1,217,185
$1,274,453
$1,275,534
(A)
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during third-quarter 2021 include $12.5 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
(B)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during third-quarter 2021.
(C)
Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.8 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2021.
(D)
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
(E)
Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.
