TBD Media Group's new original documentary follows Karin Laske as she cycles the length of Great Britain

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Media Group is proud to announce that its hard working Production Director, Karin Laske, will be the focus of an exciting new documentary film as she embarks on the challenge of cycling the length of Great Britain, from Land's End to John o' Groats.

Karin will be embarking on the challenge of cycling the length of Great Britain, from Land's End to John o' Groats. (PRNewsfoto/TBD Media Group)

Karin is an avid cyclist and a lover of the great outdoors and will, through a series of interview questions, discuss her history and passion for cycling, why she is committed to completing this undertaking, and why it means so much to her to begin with. The past 18 months have been an exercise of confinement as individuals around the world have collectively isolated themselves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the ability to go outdoors, Karin is determined to not miss a moment of freedom. Additionally, with sustainability and climate change taking root as the key issues facing the modern world, the need for a significant and immediate reduction of the worldwide carbon footprint has never been more pronounced. Karin hopes that her journey on a bicycle, the most climate-friendly vehicle on a journey-for-journey basis, will play a part in raising awareness of the potential for long-distance travel in a sustainable manner.

TBD Media Group's dedicated filmmakers will use cutting-edge documentary techniques to provide a frank and personal record of Karin's journey, along with a clear glimpse of both the challenges that she will face and how she will overcome them. The film will also feature interviews with professional cyclists and – through both their accounts and insight from Karin herself – offer their perspectives on concepts of empowerment, inspiration, and gender equality as identified and mandated by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

This film and Karin's journey is being sponsored by cycling apparel company, MAAP and nutritional food producer, Huel; with MAAP providing Karin's clothing and protective gear for the journey, while Huel is contributing a range of its signature food products. London-based bike retailer, Goldhawk, will meanwhile be providing Karin with a backup bike in aid of her success.

Karin herself adds: "It's all about the challenge. I want to be able to look back on this journey and know that I beat it. I've already cycled to Germany from London via Paris – not quite as far as this – so this is the next challenge that I'm determined to conquer; and if I can do or inspire some good while doing it, then all the better."

Want to be part of all the action? Follow Karin's journey in live time on https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/end-to-end or via the hashtag #EndToEnd on social media.

