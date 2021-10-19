The Smilist Expands Footprint in Eastern Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") has announced its affiliation with Dr. Gary Rosenfeld, owner of two successful practices, East Islip Dental Care and Island Daily Dental Care, both located in Eastern Long Island. The Smilist is backed by Zenyth Partners ("Zenyth"), an operationally-focused healthcare investment firm.

The Smilist

This affiliation increases the Smilist network to 37 practices and increases patient access to top-quality dental care on Long Island.

East Islip Dental Care and Island Daily Dental operate with the goal of providing personalized and convenient dental care to surrounding communities. Open seven days a week, they are the high-performing, multi-specialty dental practices that employ a team of 17 highly skilled, top-rated providers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr Rosenfeld and team to The Smilist. These high-quality practices further expand our platform and ability to provide dental care services to Long Island. Our objective is to continue to develop and support the long-term patient and provider relationships built by this exceptionally talented group," says Patricia Mahony, CEO of the Smilist.

"The Smilist's commitment to patient care and patient satisfaction makes them an exceptional partner. Their deep expertise and best-in-class operational support is evident," says Dr. Gary Rosenfeld. "We look forward to continuing to serve our patients while enjoying the benefits and additional resources that come with working with a market-leading DSO like the Smilist."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area, having affiliated with nearly 50 dental groups and supporting 37 offices and with over 600 employees in New York and New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

About Zenyth Partners

Zenyth Partners is an operationally-focused investment firm focused on building leading healthcare organizations. With long-term capital, Zenyth establishes lasting partnerships centered around building sustainable healthcare organizations and ensuring success for all stakeholders: patients, clinicians and administrative staff. Zenyth has been actively building healthcare businesses including The Smilist Management, Schweiger Dermatology Group, ReFocus Eye Health, Renal Care 360 and Helping Hands Family. For more information, visit www.zenythpartners.com

Contact: Melanie Basile, melanie@thesmilist.com

