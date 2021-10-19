Scully Company And Serfass Construction's New Apartments Remain On Schedule

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new is coming to the Lehigh Valley. Scully Company and Serfass Construction are developing 160 new apartment homes meticulously designed to delight the modern renter. Despite unprecedented supply chain challenges, Terrain on the Parkway is on track to welcome its first residents in early 2022.

Fitness center with on-demand technology and interactive cardio experience

Located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lehigh Parkway East, two five-story buildings will offer studio, one, two, and three-bedroom homes with rents starting in the mid-$1,400s for a studio up to $2,200 for a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment. The apartments themselves are rivaled only by the incredible amenities.

Residents can gather in the lounge, socialize over billiards, or work in the conference room. The fitness center transforms a workout into an experience with high-performance equipment and on-demand programming while package lockers, bike storage, electric car charging stations, and a pet wash accommodate busy lifestyles. Beyond the extensive amenity package, the picturesque views and natural surroundings sweeten the deal with doorstep access to a six-mile stretch of the Lehigh Parkway Trail.

"Terrain on the Parkway is the perfect home-base for anyone working in the surrounding metros that desires a best-in-class living experience," says Jessica Scully, President of Scully Company. "The unique location makes Terrain the first project of its kind in Allentown."

Kevin Serfass, Vice President of Serfass Construction, shared, "The thoughtful design, along with its park-like setting, brings a vibrant, active, and sophisticated lifestyle to the area. We are tremendously proud to bring our vision to life."

Pre-leasing will begin in early 2022. For more information, visit TerrainApts.com.

About Serfass Construction

Developer

Serfass Construction was founded in 1948 by Elmer Serfass and remains a family-owned business. The third generation continues to build on the reputation of quality and hard work which was founded over 70 years ago.

Since its inception, Serfass has evolved from a small residential remodeling company into one of the premier top 50 largest commercial construction firms in the Mid-Atlantic. With an impressive 81% return client rate, Serfass Construction has completed thousands of successful projects serving clients in the academic, worship, healthcare, corporate/office, entertainment, industrial, and gaming sectors.

About Scully Company

Developer and Management Company

Established over seventy years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management, and asset management of apartment communities for institutions, private investors, and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multi-family real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise, and high-rise apartment communities in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multi-family industry. For more information, please visit www.ScullyCompany.com.

