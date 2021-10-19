Medline Awards Grants to 14 Organizations Dedicated to Addressing the Social Determinants of Health Grants awarded to support programs around family health, health equity, domestic violence, and breast cancer

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has awarded grants to 14 non-profit organizations through its annual Community Impact Grant Program. This year's recipients support programs focused on family health, health equity, domestic violence, and fighting breast cancer.

"As the pandemic continues to impact and influence our daily lives, vulnerable communities are facing even more uncertainty," said Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager at Medline. "By providing grants directly to organizations serving the community we hope to have a direct impact on improving health equity and population health in under-served communities."

Medline's Community Impact Grant Program helps organizations address the pressing needs of vulnerable communities. This year's recipients include organizations that are helping communities by improving access to health care, increasing community support, and helping people find economic stability to allow them to meet their health needs.

Here is a list of this year's grant recipients:

A Safe Place of Zion, Ill.

CASA Lake County , Inc. of Vernon Hills, Ill.

Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center of Gurnee, Ill.

Women's Center-Youth & Family Services of Stockton, Calif.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition Of Georgia Inc of Atlanta

Riverview Center Inc of Galena, Ill.

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc of Atlanta

Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest, Ill.

South Texas Food Bank of Laredo, Texas

Midhudson Chocolate Milk of Middletown, N.Y.

Northern Illinois Food Bank of Geneva, Ill.

"During the shelter in place order, our organization saw the number of children needing protective services increase dramatically," said Terri Zenner Greenberg, executive director of CASA. "This made the recruitment and training of new court advocates more critical than ever. The Medline grant we received in 2020 enabled us to hire and train 64 new CASA volunteers and the 2021 grant will enable us to help even more children in need of court-appointed advocates."

This year's grant recipients represent diverse communities and will leverage their grants to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Recipients serving the domestic violence needs of communities are planning on leveraging their grants to provide direct services to victims and their children, support shelter programs, and establish new programs. For recipients striving to solve complex food insecurity needs, the grant funding will be used to launch new programs, support existing programs, and provide nutritious food options to those most in need.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and three of the organizations receiving funding this year through the Community Impact Grant will apply their funds to assist the fight against breast cancer:

Michelle's Place of Temecula, Calif.

Equal Hope of Chicago

Gilda's Club Chicago Of Chicago

With the funding from the Community Impact Grant program, these organizations will raise awareness around breast cancer detection, provide access to free care, free resources to breast cancer patients, and launch new models for program delivery and engagement.

Learn more about how Medline's Community Impact Grants are making a difference in the communities where we live and work by visiting us here.

