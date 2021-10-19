GOBankingRates Announces The Best Credit Cards

Whether you're seeking the best rewards program or looking for airline and other travel perks, GOBankingRates has all the answers to your credit card needs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans find the best credit cards for their needs, GOBankingRates conducted a detailed evaluation to uncover the Best Credit Cards available now.

"For this year's Best Credit Cards, GOBankingRates looked at the credit card offerings from banks with over $100 billion in total assets as well as the largest three credit unions in terms of total assets. This led us to analyze 139 individual credit cards within 5 distinct categories with 4,704 individual data points across 43 scoring factors," said Andrew Murray, Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "2021 was the first year GOBankingRates looked at a separate 'Best Cash Back Credit Card' category apart from our usual 'Best Rewards Credit Card' category. With the above being said, this year's Best Credit Cards has been GOBankingRates most thorough and detailed examination of the top credit cards on the market for our audience."

GOBankingRates determined the Top 10 credit cards in these five popular categories:

Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Best Rewards Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best Cash-Back Credit Cards

Best Cash-Back Credit Cards

While there are endless cards to choose from, there is one aspect many Americans agree on: annual membership fees are the worst, according to a new survey by GOBankingRates. The survey also revealed a surprising discovery when it comes to how many credit cards we carry in our wallets. The majority of respondents reported having only one or two cards. Americans also seem to be staying away from bad habits when it comes to their credit card bills with nearly half of the 1,000 respondents GOBankingRates surveyed said they pay their bill in full every time.

"At GOBankingRates, our goal is always to educate our readers and empower them to make the best financial decisions possible, and our Best Credit Cards rankings are one more way we are doing that. We've cut through the clutter of available offers to find the credit cards that will best fit our readers' needs," said Don Sena, VP of Content at GOBankingRates . "Whether they're looking to save on travel, get cash back or use their everyday shopping to earn rewards, we've found the top credit cards to help them achieve their goals."

