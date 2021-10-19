Duke Energy ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been ranked No. 1 among U.S. utilities for investor transparency in 2021 by an independent global communications firm that specializes in corporate disclosure documents.

Atlanta-based Labrador reviewed the proxy statements, SEC Form 10-K filings and website investor pages of all S&P 250 companies – the nation's 250 largest companies based on market capitalization.

The firm ranked Duke Energy's disclosure documents No. 1 for investor transparency among the nation's utilities – and No. 7 among all companies – based on quality and completeness of information.

"For the 3rd consecutive year, Duke Energy scored among the Top 20 for overall corporate transparency," Labrador said. "It's clear that Duke Energy places an emphasis on providing clear and meaningful disclosure to its stakeholders. The company goes beyond regulation, and provides the additional information key stakeholders are seeking."

"Each year, the (ranking) criteria evolve and address more issues as the needs of the investor community grow, but the mission of these awards remains the same: Transparency creates confidence and therefore value for companies and their stakeholders," Labrador added.

The review covers various criteria that reflect what Labrador calls "the four pillars of transparency" – accessibility, precision, comparability and availability.

"Duke Energy makes transparency a top priority," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy executive vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. "Providing clear, complete and easily accessible information to our customers, investors and the general public is a cornerstone of our company's commitment to integrity and openness."

Duke Energy web pages and documents reviewed by Labrador include:

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

