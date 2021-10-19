Chartwells Higher Education wins Outstanding Business Partner of the Year Award from the National Association of College Auxiliary Services Leading food service provider recognized by partners for ongoing commitment to elevating student experiences at colleges and universities nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract food service management, today announced its selection as a winner for the National Association of College Auxiliary Services' (NACAS) Outstanding Business Partner of the Year Award.

Each year, through a nomination process by NACAS member institutions, the award is presented to a company that has made particularly noteworthy contributions, embodies the ideals of outstanding customer service, supports the educational process and has contributed most significantly to the success of NACAS through creative and generous means.

"Throughout the last year and a half, Chartwells Higher Education has proven its stewardship as a partner at higher education institutions nationwide," said Kennedy Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at NACAS. "Whether it has been through hosting engaging food-focused events or the organization's ongoing quality guest service, Chartwells continues to improve the quality of life for students across the nation and is truly deserving of this year's Outstanding Business Partner of the Year Award."

Chartwells has continued to be the first to create and implement flexible and cost-effective programs for college campuses across the country. Notable and recent initiatives include the debut of Joy-Ful, a campaign celebrating being back together on campus, the first-ever 100% plant-based dining hall, ghost kitchens to support late night dining and contactless catering meal option initiatives.

"Our goal has always been to create innovative and memorable student experiences, all while staying true to guest service and hospitality," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Chartwells is honored to be recognized by NACAS for our ongoing commitment to elevating student and campus experiences through food, and we want to thank our partners for their support and recognition."

About NACAS

Founded in 1969 as the National Association of College Auxiliary Services, NACAS is a professional trade association that supports the non-academic segment of higher education responsible for generating business through a diverse array of campus services that students need and value – such as food services, bookstores, housing, and transportation. As the leading organization supporting all campus services, NACAS is the community-of-choice for strategic leaders who advance campus environments to improve the quality of life for students.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com , www.ChartwellsMonthly.com , www.DineonCampus.com .

