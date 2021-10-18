HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of two new Sara Lee® Artesano™ Sweet Loaf varieties – Cinnamon and Maple & Brown Sugar – the folks at Sara Lee® –are toasting up a national sweepstakes. One deserving parent, guardian, or caregiver will win the grand prize of $5,000 for a 'Sweet Escape' to honor their above and beyond efforts throughout the pandemic.

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Launches Sweet Escapes Sweepstakes and New Sweet Loaves Varieties

Made with real morsels of flavor you can see and taste, Sara Lee Artesano's new sweet varieties have the same soft and smooth texture that only comes from the Artesano Bakery Bread lineup. Perfect for everything from French toast to sweet and savory sandwiches, Sara Lee Artesano Cinnamon and Maple & Brown Sugar Sweet Loaves are available at grocery stores nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

From October 16 to November 6, Sara Lee Artesano fans can head to the bio section of the Sara Lee Bread Instagram account for a chance to win some seriously sweet prizes! Fifty winners will receive coupons to enjoy the new Artesano Sweet Loaf varieties while 10 random winners will receive a $100 American Express gift card to savor a sweet moment with friends, loved ones, or solo. One lucky grand prize winner will receive the ultimate prize - a $5,000 cash prize towards the Sweet Escape of their choosing.

"Parenting comes in all shapes, sizes and varieties. Many of us are parents ourselves, so, Sara Lee Bread understands the heightened stress that parents and caregivers have felt throughout the pandemic," said Jinder Bhogal, Brand Manager at Sara Lee Bread. "We've listened to our fans and sought out new ways to brighten their days, raising the ordinary to extraordinary with Sara Lee Bread. We felt there was no better way to introduce our new varieties than by celebrating the efforts of parents and caregivers everywhere. We hope new flavors and sweepstakes not only elevate breakfast, lunch and snack time, but provide an element of fun, joy and excitement to those who need it most."

Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread, available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide, has a handmade taste and mouthwateringly soft texture. Available in six varieties – Original, Golden Wheat, Brioche, Potato, and new Sweet Loaves – each is sliced thick with a dash of flour dusting and a distinctly creamy character. Artesano™ Bakery Rolls and Artesano™ Bakery Buns are available in-store as well. Artesano™ bread is made without artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup, and serves as an ideal bread for your everyday foods. Whether you are toasting it at breakfast or including it in a favorite sandwich at lunch, it makes the routine remarkable. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

