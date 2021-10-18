Roche announces collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has entered an agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists to seamlessly access Ibex's AI algorithms, insights, and decision support tools using NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche's uPath enterprise software. Collaborations with leading AI companies like Ibex are made possible through Roche's Digital Pathology Open Environment, which allows pathologists to securely access third-party AI-powered technology alongside Roche's growing menu of AI-based image analysis tools.

Ibex's Galen™ platform was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is CE marked in Europe for breast and prostate cancer detection in multiple workflows. Through this alliance, customers using Roche Digital Pathology will gain access to Ibex's innovative tools, such as algorithms that analyse prostate and breast biopsies, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche.

"With the addition of Ibex's clinical-grade image analysis tools to our NAVIFY Digital Pathology menu, we can aid pathologists and providers in delivering value-based patient care by increasing their efficiency and accuracy for higher quality cancer diagnosis," said Jill German, Head of Roche Diagnostics Pathology Customer Area.

The clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows included in this expanded menu of tools will enable pathologists to provide accurate, efficient and timely diagnoses for their patients and support them in the detection and grading of cancer, identification of important non-cancerous features, case reporting and more.

"Digital pathology provides the capability to introduce new, innovative ways for laboratories to improve quality and efficiency of cancer diagnosis. Together with Roche, we look forward to transforming pathology by delivering powerful AI-based tools to the fingertips of pathologists," said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics.

About Roche Digital Pathology

As the leading provider of pathology lab solutions, Roche is delivering the end-to-end digital pathology solution from tissue staining to producing high-quality digital images that can be reliably assessed using automated clinical image analysis algorithms. We minimise variables that can impact analysis, and it is this end-to-end development that produces the quality results healthcare providers and researchers can depend on. With the acceleration of immunotherapy and the development of more complex assays, Roche is moving these traditionally research-oriented tools into routine clinical practice and is committed to investing in and shaping the future of pathology.

Roche offers two deployment options for its uPath software: an on-premise solution and a cloud solution, marketed as NAVIFY Digital Pathology. The VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner and Roche uPath enterprise software are CE-IVD marked for in-vitro diagnostic use and are available in the U.S. for research use only (RUO). Image analysis algorithms developed by third-party entities and their utilisation are the responsibility of the third party provider.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, Roche has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

