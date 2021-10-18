Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Current Status of Accredited Trauma Centers in Pennsylvania

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 18, 2021, there are 45 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I /Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
1. Hershey – PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/ PennState Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
2. Allentown – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest/ Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3. Danville – Geisinger Medical Center/ Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
4. Bethlehem – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem
5. Johnstown – Conemaugh Health System – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
6. Lancaster – Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health – Lancaster General Hospital
7. Philadelphia – Einstein Healthcare Network – Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
8. Philadelphia – Temple Health – Temple University Hospital
9. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
10. Philadelphia – Penn Medicine – Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
11. Pittsburgh – Allegheny Health Network – Allegheny General Hospital
12. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Mercy
13. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Presbyterian
14. West Reading – Tower Health – Reading Hospital
15. York – WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
16. Philadelphia – Tower Health – St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
17. Philadelphia – The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
18. Pittsburgh – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
19. Abington – Jefferson Health – Abington Hospital
20. Altoona – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Altoona
21. Bethlehem – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg
22. Camp Hill – PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
23. Easton – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
24. Erie – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Hamot
25. Langhorne – Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – St. Mary Medical Center
26. Monroeville – Allegheny Health Network – Forbes Hospital
27. Paoli – Main Line Health – Paoli Hospital Main Line
28. Philadelphia – Jefferson Health – Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
29. Sayre – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
30. Scranton – Geisinger Community Medical Center
31. Sellersville – Grand View Health – Grand View Hospital
32. Upland – Crozer-Keystone Health System – Crozer-Chester Medical Center
33. Wilkes-Barre – Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
34. Williamsport – University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Williamsport
35. Wynnewood – Main Line Health – Lankenau Medical Center Main Line
Level III Trauma Centers
36. East Stroudsburg – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
37. Coaldale – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Miners Campus
38. Grove City – Allegheny Health Network – Grove City Hospital
39. Hastings – Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
40. Hazleton – Lehigh Valley Health Network – Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton
41. Honesdale – Wayne Memorial Hospital
42. McConnellsburg – Fulton County Medical Center
43. Quakertown – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus
44. Stroudsburg – St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus
45. Troy – Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Level I trauma centers provide the highest degree of resources with a full spectrum of specialists and must have trauma research and surgical residency programs. Level II trauma centers require the same high level of care but do not require research and residency programs. Level III trauma centers are smaller community hospitals that do not require neurosurgeons and focus on stabilizing severe trauma patients prior to transport to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit patients with mild and moderate injuries. Level IV trauma centers provide enhanced care to injured patients within the emergency department and focus on stabilization and quick transfer to a higher-level trauma center. They may admit mildly injured patients.
Each trauma center regardless of its level is an integral component of the emergency medical services (EMS) system. The EMS system assures appropriate patient care management from the time of injury to treatment at a local hospital or trauma center through the rehabilitative phase of care.
A comprehensive list of the Commonwealth's trauma centers is located at www.ptsf.org.
