Dover Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$
2,018
$
1,748
15
%
$
5,918
$
4,903
21
%
Net earnings 1
264
200
32
%
761
501
52
%
Diluted EPS
1.81
1.38
31
%
5.24
3.45
52
%
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
13
%
17
%
Adjusted net earnings 2
288
232
24
%
850
599
42
%
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.98
1.60
24
%
5.86
4.12
42
%
1 Q3 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
2 Q3 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.9 million and $26.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $80.3 million and $77.8 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.
"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.
"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high-growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.
"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."
FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:
EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
2,018,269
$
1,748,256
$
5,917,846
$
4,903,370
Cost of goods and services
1,263,690
1,089,527
3,669,547
3,080,800
Gross profit
754,579
658,729
2,248,299
1,822,570
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
412,553
381,831
1,249,593
1,135,512
Operating earnings
342,026
276,898
998,706
687,058
Interest expense
26,433
27,724
79,917
83,703
Interest income
(1,466)
(960)
(3,088)
(2,871)
Loss (gain) on sale of a business
—
557
—
(5,213)
Other income, net
(10,460)
(1,420)
(18,236)
(9,887)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
327,519
250,997
940,113
621,326
Provision for income taxes
63,763
50,697
179,080
119,981
Net earnings
$
263,756
$
200,300
$
761,033
$
501,345
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.83
$
1.39
$
5.29
$
3.48
Diluted
$
1.81
$
1.38
$
5.24
$
3.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,976
144,032
143,895
144,082
Diluted
145,440
145,289
145,220
145,313
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.50
$
0.495
$
1.49
$
1.475
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
428,127
$
442,091
$
447,798
$
1,318,016
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
386,562
$
1,137,102
$
394,175
$
1,531,277
Fueling Solutions
389,678
437,042
410,561
1,237,281
359,982
326,495
380,511
1,066,988
409,294
1,476,282
Imaging & Identification
284,328
294,076
292,535
870,939
256,765
227,977
265,690
750,432
287,746
1,038,178
Pumps & Process Solutions
394,377
428,701
438,240
1,261,318
319,536
309,095
347,875
976,506
347,497
1,324,003
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
372,077
430,506
429,425
1,232,008
311,913
293,527
368,395
973,835
342,255
1,316,090
Intra-segment eliminations
(686)
(740)
(290)
(1,716)
(417)
(299)
(777)
(1,493)
(577)
(2,070)
Total consolidated revenue
$
1,867,901
$
2,031,676
$
2,018,269
$
5,917,846
$
1,655,939
$
1,499,175
$
1,748,256
$
4,903,370
$
1,780,390
$
6,683,760
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products 1
$
68,779
$
62,720
$
71,717
$
203,216
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
181,686
$
56,481
$
238,167
Fueling Solutions
66,480
78,755
65,593
210,828
53,498
47,214
66,601
167,313
69,661
236,974
Imaging & Identification
56,992
60,747
63,419
181,158
51,482
38,046
51,928
141,456
52,017
193,473
Pumps & Process Solutions
123,645
138,632
142,414
404,691
66,079
67,702
89,786
223,567
81,709
305,276
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
38,117
48,971
42,841
129,929
23,529
11,459
40,159
75,147
27,725
102,872
Total segment earnings (EBIT)
354,013
389,825
385,984
1,129,822
263,682
212,123
313,364
789,169
287,593
1,076,762
Corporate expense / other
38,620
40,762
33,498
112,880
24,097
27,311
35,603
87,011
39,651
126,662
Interest expense
26,823
26,661
26,433
79,917
27,268
28,711
27,724
83,703
28,234
111,937
Interest income
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(3,088)
(1,183)
(728)
(960)
(2,871)
(700)
(3,571)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
289,250
323,344
327,519
940,113
213,500
156,829
250,997
621,326
220,408
841,734
Provision for income taxes
56,481
58,836
63,763
179,080
37,221
32,063
50,697
119,981
38,302
158,283
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
263,756
$
761,033
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
501,345
$
182,106
$
683,451
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products 1
16.1 %
14.2 %
16.0 %
15.4 %
16.9 %
13.9 %
16.8 %
16.0 %
14.3 %
15.6 %
Fueling Solutions
17.1 %
18.0 %
16.0 %
17.0 %
14.9 %
14.5 %
17.5 %
15.7 %
17.0 %
16.1 %
Imaging & Identification
20.0 %
20.7 %
21.7 %
20.8 %
20.1 %
16.7 %
19.5 %
18.8 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.4 %
32.3 %
32.5 %
32.1 %
20.7 %
21.9 %
25.8 %
22.9 %
23.5 %
23.1 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2
10.2 %
11.4 %
10.0 %
10.5 %
7.5 %
3.9 %
10.9 %
7.7 %
8.1 %
7.8 %
Total segment operating margin
19.0 %
19.2 %
19.1 %
19.1 %
15.9 %
14.1 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
16.2 %
16.1 %
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
14,047
$
11,981
$
11,123
$
37,151
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
10,717
$
30,561
$
12,042
$
42,603
Fueling Solutions
19,269
19,475
19,920
58,664
18,339
17,968
18,014
54,321
18,482
72,803
Imaging & Identification
9,593
9,294
9,821
28,708
8,769
9,224
9,809
27,802
10,576
38,378
Pumps & Process Solutions
16,926
16,866
17,843
51,635
18,336
17,572
17,206
53,114
19,077
72,191
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
12,096
12,077
12,392
36,565
11,548
11,421
12,081
35,050
11,491
46,541
Corporate
1,875
1,826
1,812
5,513
1,638
1,696
1,662
4,996
1,539
6,535
Total depreciation and amortization expense
$
73,806
$
71,519
$
72,911
$
218,236
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
69,489
$
205,844
$
73,207
$
279,051
1 Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
2 Q1, Q2, Q3, FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2, Q3 YTD and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.84
$
1.83
$
5.29
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
1.39
$
3.48
$
1.27
$
4.74
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.82
$
1.81
$
5.24
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
3.45
$
1.25
$
4.70
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
263,756
$
761,033
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
501,345
$
182,106
$
683,451
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
143,941
143,976
143,895
144,259
143,955
144,032
144,082
143,954
144,050
Diluted
144,938
145,118
145,440
145,220
145,782
144,995
145,289
145,313
145,355
145,393
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
263,756
$
761,033
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
501,345
$
182,106
$
683,451
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
35,516
35,162
35,587
106,265
34,062
34,101
35,325
103,488
35,027
138,515
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(8,720)
(8,571)
(8,700)
(25,991)
(8,411)
(8,451)
(8,810)
(25,672)
(8,695)
(34,367)
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
11,740
7,859
16,840
5,848
30,547
20,925
51,472
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(1,031)
(2,597)
902
(2,726)
(1,605)
(3,452)
(1,343)
(6,400)
(4,402)
(10,802)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
557
(5,213)
—
(5,213)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
—
1,592
(190)
(135)
1,267
—
1,267
Adjusted net earnings
$
262,696
$
299,281
$
288,344
$
850,321
$
203,225
$
164,395
$
231,742
$
599,362
$
224,961
$
824,323
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$
1.61
$
1.82
$
1.81
$
5.24
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
3.45
$
1.25
$
4.70
Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.73
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.71
0.24
0.95
Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.18)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.18)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3
0.03
0.07
(0.02)
0.08
0.05
0.12
0.04
0.21
0.14
0.35
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.01
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.07)
(Gain) loss on disposition, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
(0.04)
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.03)
(Gain) loss on disposition, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
—
0.01
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$
1.81
$
2.06
$
1.98
$
5.86
$
1.39
$
1.13
$
1.60
$
4.12
$
1.55
$
5.67
1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.
4 Represents a (gain) loss on the disposition of AMS Chino within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment, including working capital adjustments.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
68,779
$
62,720
$
71,717
$
203,216
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
181,686
$
56,481
$
238,167
Rightsizing and other costs
4,019
4,654
(8,332)
341
361
4,169
2,375
6,905
4,625
11,530
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
72,798
67,374
63,385
203,557
69,455
51,871
67,265
188,591
61,106
249,697
Adjusted EBIT %
17.0 %
15.2 %
14.2 %
15.4 %
17.0 %
15.2 %
17.4 %
16.6 %
15.5 %
16.3 %
Adjusted D&A 2
10,594
9,695
11,123
31,412
10,122
9,722
10,651
30,495
10,193
40,688
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
83,392
$
77,069
$
74,508
$
234,969
$
79,577
$
61,593
$
77,916
$
219,086
$
71,299
$
290,385
Adjusted EBITDA %
19.5 %
17.4 %
16.6 %
17.8 %
19.5 %
18.0 %
20.2 %
19.3 %
18.1 %
19.0 %
Fueling Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
66,480
$
78,755
$
65,593
$
210,828
$
53,498
$
47,214
$
66,601
$
167,313
$
69,661
$
236,974
Rightsizing and other costs
58
1,657
1,584
3,299
1,493
868
1,615
3,976
2,727
6,703
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
66,538
80,412
67,177
214,127
54,991
48,082
68,216
171,289
72,388
243,677
Adjusted EBIT %
17.1 %
18.4 %
16.4 %
17.3 %
15.3 %
14.7 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
17.7 %
16.5 %
Adjusted D&A 2
19,180
19,475
19,335
57,990
18,339
17,783
18,014
54,136
18,225
72,361
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
85,718
$
99,887
$
86,512
$
272,117
$
73,330
$
65,865
$
86,230
$
225,425
$
90,613
$
316,038
Adjusted EBITDA %
22.0 %
22.9 %
21.1 %
22.0 %
20.4 %
20.2 %
22.7 %
21.1 %
22.1 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
56,992
$
60,747
$
63,419
$
181,158
$
51,482
$
38,046
$
51,928
$
141,456
$
52,017
$
193,473
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits)
682
178
1,291
2,151
264
(527)
99
(164)
6,191
6,027
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
57,674
60,925
64,710
183,309
51,746
37,519
52,027
141,292
58,208
199,500
Adjusted EBIT %
20.3 %
20.7 %
22.1 %
21.0 %
20.2 %
16.5 %
19.6 %
18.8 %
20.2 %
19.2 %
Adjusted D&A 2
9,218
9,184
9,821
28,223
8,769
9,224
9,809
27,802
10,201
38,003
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
66,892
$
70,109
$
74,531
$
211,532
$
60,515
$
46,743
$
61,836
$
169,094
$
68,409
$
237,503
Adjusted EBITDA %
23.5 %
23.8 %
25.5 %
24.3 %
23.6 %
20.5 %
23.3 %
22.5 %
23.8 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
123,645
$
138,632
$
142,414
$
404,691
$
66,079
$
67,702
$
89,786
$
223,567
$
81,709
$
305,276
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(2,006)
899
487
(620)
3,846
4,691
1,771
10,308
3,128
13,436
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
121,639
139,531
142,901
404,071
69,925
72,393
91,557
233,875
84,837
318,712
Adjusted EBIT %
30.8 %
32.5 %
32.6 %
32.0 %
21.9 %
23.4 %
26.3 %
24.0 %
24.4 %
24.1 %
Adjusted D&A 2
16,926
16,866
17,206
50,998
16,230
16,816
17,206
50,252
17,565
67,817
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
138,565
$
156,397
$
160,107
$
455,069
$
86,155
$
89,209
$
108,763
$
284,127
$
102,402
$
386,529
Adjusted EBITDA %
35.1 %
36.5 %
36.5 %
36.1 %
27.0 %
28.9 %
31.3 %
29.1 %
29.5 %
29.2 %
Refrigeration & Food Equipment:
Segment earnings (EBIT)
$
38,117
$
48,971
$
42,841
$
129,929
$
23,529
$
11,459
$
40,159
$
75,147
$
27,725
$
102,872
Rightsizing and other (benefits) costs
(38)
2,539
1,520
4,021
704
6,016
(971)
5,749
726
6,475
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
—
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
557
(5,213)
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment
38,079
51,510
44,361
133,950
17,682
18,256
39,745
75,683
28,451
104,134
Adjusted EBIT %
10.2 %
12.0 %
10.3 %
10.9 %
5.7 %
6.2 %
10.8 %
7.8 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
Adjusted D&A 2
11,745
12,077
12,392
36,214
11,548
11,421
12,081
35,050
11,491
46,541
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment
$
49,824
$
63,587
$
56,753
$
170,164
$
29,230
$
29,677
$
51,826
$
110,733
$
39,942
$
150,675
Adjusted EBITDA %
13.4 %
14.8 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
9.4 %
10.1 %
14.1 %
11.4 %
11.7 %
11.4 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings (EBIT) 4
$
354,013
$
389,825
$
385,984
$
1,129,822
$
263,682
$
212,123
$
313,364
$
789,169
$
287,593
$
1,076,762
Rightsizing and other costs (benefits) 1
2,715
9,927
(3,450)
9,192
6,668
15,217
4,889
26,774
17,397
44,171
(Gain) loss on disposition 3
—
—
—
—
(6,551)
781
557
(5,213)
—
(5,213)
Adjusted EBIT - Segment 5
356,728
399,752
382,534
1,139,014
263,799
228,121
318,810
810,730
304,990
1,115,720
Adjusted EBIT % 5
19.1 %
19.7 %
19.0 %
19.2 %
15.9 %
15.2 %
18.2 %
16.5 %
17.1 %
16.7 %
Adjusted D&A 2
67,663
67,297
69,877
204,837
65,008
64,966
67,761
197,735
67,675
265,410
Adjusted EBITDA - Segment 5
$
424,391
$
467,049
$
452,411
$
1,343,851
$
328,807
$
293,087
$
386,571
$
1,008,465
$
372,665
$
1,381,130
Adjusted EBITDA % 5
22.7 %
23.0 %
22.4 %
22.7 %
19.9 %
19.5 %
22.1 %
20.6 %
20.9 %
20.7 %
1 Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs.
3 Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY 2020 includes a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense and a $5,213 net gain on the sale of a business for AMS Chino, respectively.
4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings.
5 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2021
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
14.2
%
13.3
%
Fueling Solutions
3.0
%
9.7
%
Imaging & Identification
7.4
%
10.0
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
24.6
%
25.4
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
16.0
%
25.1
%
Total Organic
13.2
%
16.8
%
Acquisitions
1.1
%
1.2
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.1)
%
Currency translation
1.1
%
2.8
%
Total*
15.4
%
20.7
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2021
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
United States
15.7
%
15.6
%
Other Americas
8.7
%
18.9
%
Europe
15.5
%
18.9
%
Asia
4.6
%
19.4
%
Other
0.1
%
10.9
%
Total Organic
13.2
%
16.8
%
Acquisitions
1.1
%
1.2
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.1)
%
Currency translation
1.1
%
2.8
%
Total*
15.4
%
20.7
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2021 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$
6.64
$
6.69
Acquisition-related amortization, net
0.74
Rightsizing and other costs, net
0.07
2021 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$
7.45
$
7.50
Note: The above guidance reflects on going results of Unified Brands business within the Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment and, therefore, excludes the impact of the pending sale which is expected to close in Q4 2021.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$
177,184
$
260,073
$
351,329
$
788,586
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
686,919
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Investing activities
(29,572)
(121,631)
(135,439)
(286,642)
(230,511)
(67,763)
(64,724)
(362,998)
(118,381)
(481,379)
Financing activities
(124,239)
(75,949)
(74,610)
(274,798)
280,954
(67,458)
(496,832)
(283,336)
(222,954)
(506,290)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
Cash flow from operating activities1
$
177,184
$
260,073
$
351,329
$
788,586
$
75,863
$
271,809
$
339,247
$
686,919
$
417,891
$
1,104,810
Less: Capital expenditures
(31,260)
(41,971)
(47,926)
(121,157)
(40,172)
(38,999)
(44,393)
(123,564)
(42,128)
(165,692)
Free cash flow
$
145,924
$
218,102
$
303,403
$
667,429
$
35,691
$
232,810
$
294,854
$
563,355
$
375,763
$
939,118
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue
7.8 %
10.7 %
15.0 %
11.3 %
2.2 %
15.5 %
16.9 %
11.5 %
21.1 %
14.1 %
Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings
62.7 %
82.5 %
115.0 %
87.7 %
20.2 %
186.6 %
147.2 %
112.4 %
206.3 %
137.4 %
1 FY 2020 cash flow from operating activities reflects benefits from permitted deferrals of tax payments, most significantly in Q2, Q3, and Q4 and advanced payments on contracts, most significantly in Q3.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$
528,310
$
497,200
$
502,767
$
1,528,277
$
414,972
$
278,373
$
381,139
$
1,074,484
$
484,002
$
1,558,486
Fueling Solutions
422,668
453,146
467,821
1,343,635
373,070
311,498
383,902
1,068,470
403,400
1,471,870
Imaging & Identification
293,614
299,608
293,782
887,004
272,604
221,315
266,423
760,342
304,756
1,065,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
551,365
521,010
490,581
1,562,956
369,403
275,872
323,801
969,076
365,262
1,334,338
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
537,326
606,545
540,280
1,684,151
355,157
326,400
449,549
1,131,106
379,393
1,510,499
Intra-segment eliminations
(863)
(498)
(407)
(1,768)
(375)
(460)
(926)
(1,761)
(425)
(2,186)
Total consolidated bookings
$
2,332,420
$
2,377,011
$
2,294,824
$
7,004,255
$
1,784,831
$
1,412,998
$
1,803,888
$
5,001,717
$
1,936,388
$
6,938,105
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$
562,557
$
613,517
$
662,834
$
453,867
$
378,874
$
373,458
$
463,701
Fueling Solutions
238,822
256,497
312,176
211,518
199,305
204,574
201,521
Imaging & Identification
198,556
206,125
204,766
170,119
168,904
171,158
192,785
Pumps & Process Solutions
539,097
634,477
682,415
397,969
379,090
361,631
390,238
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
677,309
854,188
964,233
356,133
390,368
472,140
510,498
Intra-segment eliminations
(544)
(262)
(252)
(159)
(367)
(269)
(192)
Total consolidated backlog
$
2,215,797
$
2,564,542
$
2,826,172
$
1,589,447
$
1,516,174
$
1,582,692
$
1,758,551
Bookings Growth Factors
2021
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
30.3
%
39.4
%
Fueling Solutions
15.8
%
18.0
%
Imaging & Identification
7.5
%
10.4
%
Pumps & Process Solutions
50.1
%
56.5
%
Refrigeration & Food Equipment
19.7
%
47.8
%
Total Organic
24.8
%
35.6
%
Acquisitions
1.1
%
1.6
%
Dispositions
—
%
(0.1)
%
Currency translation
1.3
%
2.9
%
Total*
27.2
%
40.0
%
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Non-GAAP Measures Definitions
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of acquisition-related amortization, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a gain/loss on disposition. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares.
Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.
Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as net earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs/benefits, and a 2020 gain/loss on disposition. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs/benefits. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.
Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of net earnings equals free cash flow divided by net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.
Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
