Female Leadership, The Hospitality Industry And Customer Service: How Preferred Employers Insurance Celebrates National Businesswomen's Week

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is proud to announce a new affinity partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners – Inland Empire Chapter (NAWBO).

Preferred Employers Insurance, now a key provider of industry-specific workers’ compensation insurance for NAWBO's Inland Empire chapter, offers association members a range of online tools which are included in their coverage at no additional cost.

In addition, to help prepare its NAWBO member clients for the upcoming increase in international holiday tourism, Preferred Employers Insurance is offering a year-long subscription to Busuu, a language learning platform that allows users to interact with people in 12 different languages, at no additional cost.

"Many small businesses continue to function with limited resources as a result of the recent pandemic," says Christine Glynn, AVP of Underwriting at Preferred Employers Insurance. "Many operations are doing more with less during this time and we want help our customers effectively tackle these challenges," she continued.

Kate Villegas, Senior Marketing Specialist at Preferred Employers Insurance, shared, "California's economy is recovering from the pandemic. We want to help our customers be a successful part of this recovery. That includes supporting California's own female-owned and operated businesses—as well as our many customers in the hospitality industry."

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. It is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength.

Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California.

Products and services provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

