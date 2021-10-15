Spaced Ventures Raises $1.2 Million To Make Investing in Space Companies Accessible to The Public World's First Space-Focused Equity Crowdfunding Platform To Fast-Track The New Space Economy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaced Ventures Inc., a crowdfunding platform that allows everyday people to invest in space startups, today announced that it has raised a $1.2 million seed round of financing led by WorldQuant Ventures with participation from well-respected angel investors in the space industry, including Alex Fisher.

Spaced Ventures was built to address the funding gap for early-stage space companies and to give space enthusiasts the ability to invest as little as $100 and own shares in emerging space startups across a variety of verticals.

"Until now, investing in private space companies has been limited to high-net-worth investors," said Aaron Burnett, co-founder and CEO of Spaced Ventures. "The excitement for the space industry has never been greater and this unprecedented access to space investing will spur innovation and will be the key to putting humanity into space permanently."

Since launching in 2020, and becoming a FINRA Funding Portal Member, Spaced Ventures has gained incredible traction and has mobilized one of the largest communities of space investors on the planet. The company has already received over 100 applications from space startups looking to raise capital and 1700 potential investors have registered on the site. Since opening the platform to the public in September 2021, three space companies have already received over $600,000 in commitments from Spaced Ventures' investors with an average individual investment of over $2,300. Additionally, Mr. Arseneau has been named as an Ambassador for the Canadian Space Agency to educate and inspire a passion for space with the next generation of youth, which will further help to grow the space community.

Spaced Ventures anticipates using this funding to double its team and to launch new financial products for its investor base and its portfolio of space companies.

"Spaced Ventures is a pioneering force ushering in a new era for the space industry," said Steve Lau, managing partner of WorldQuant Ventures. "Efficient financial technology has never been more compelling, and Spaced Ventures' flexible and alternative funding options for early stage space companies are fulfilling a critical need at a pivotal time."

Spaced Ventures is the leading equity crowdfunding portal dedicated solely to space. The company addresses the funding gap for early-stage space companies and gives the public the ability to invest as little as $100 into emerging space startups. Based in Florida, Texas and Canada, the company aims to be the largest community of space investors on the planet. Spaced Ventures Inc. is the parent company of SV Portal LLC (collectively, "Spaced Ventures"). SV Portal LLC is registered with the SEC as a funding portal member and is a member of FINRA. All investing involves the risk of loss. Learn more at spacedventures.com.

