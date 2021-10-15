CJ Rosenbaum Wins Battle for a Company Selling Products on Amazon that Was Wrongfully Sued in New York and Continues to Fight Against Legal Extortion

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, announces a huge win for a small company selling products on Amazon.

When a law firm secretly filed a lawsuit and demanded money from a small company selling products on Amazon, CJ Rosenbaum and his team at AmazonSellersLawyer.com refused to allow their client to be extorted, used aggressive tactics and, ultimately, Tangle, Inc., dismissed its baseless claims against Rosenbaum's client.

Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C. was retained by a company that sells products on Amazon when its assets were frozen by a court order obtained by Tangle, Inc. and Thoit Law, Los Altos, CA. The case is Tangle, Inc., SDNY, Case No. 1:21-cv-07024.

In the secretly filed lawsuit, Tangle, Inc. claimed sales of counterfeit fidget products to New York consumers and obtained a court order freezing Rosenbaum's client's assets.

Tangle's lawyer was specifically informed that:

CJ Rosenbaum's client never sold any Tangle products;

CJ Rosenbaum's client never sold anything in New York , and;

All of the claims against Rosenbaum's client were baseless.

Despite zero proof of any sales, Tangle's lawyer demanded $32,000.00 from Rosenbaum's client's money from Amazon sales of unrelated products. CJ said, "it felt like Tangle, Inc., was engaging in legalized extortion."

Instead of bowing to the demand for money, Rosenbaum asked the court for emergency relief. In response, Tangle's lawyer asked for $5,000.00…which was refused. CJ said "I was stunned that Thoit Law continued to try and get money from our client for baseless claims."

When CJ again refused, Tangle dismissed its own claims against Rosenbaum's client but Rosenbaum refuses to let Tangle or Thoit Law off the hook. "Don't mess with our Sellers" is Rosenbaum's mantra.

"Solely because Tangle and Thoits continued to seek money after receiving information that their claims were baseless, we are now doing two things:

We asked the Court to allow us to help the other Amazon Sellers that Tangle sued, and; We will ask the Court to force Tangle to pay our client's attorneys' fees and damages.

"This is not over, don't mess with our Amazon Sellers," said CJ.

About Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C.

Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, that focuses on helping "Amazon Sellers" - people and companies that sell products on Amazon.

Contact

CJ Rosenbaum

CJ@AmazonSellersLawyer.com

