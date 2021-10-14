Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and the Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022

NC DHHS Flu
TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended September 30, 2021 ("Q2 Fiscal 2022"). The Company expects to release its Q2 Fiscal 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)
In Q2 Fiscal 2022, the Company increased production to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 15%, 11%, and 4%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc, and a decrease of 20% in gold over the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q1 Fiscal 2022"). At the Ying Mining District, ore mined in Q2 Fiscal 2022 was 206,933 tonnes, up 64,026 tonnes or 45% over Q1 Fiscal 2022. Ore milled was 182,173 tonnes, up 26,766 tonnes or 17% over Q1 Fiscal 2022, but 24,760 tonnes lower than mined as a result of transportation interruptions caused by lengthy heavy rains in Q2 Fiscal 2022. The Company expects to maintain a similar mining production rate and increase the milling tonnage at the Ying Mining District in the next quarter.

For the first six months of Fiscal 2022, the Company produced approximately 3.2 million ounces of silver, 1,800 ounces of gold, 33.5 million pounds of lead, and 14.7 million pounds of zinc. The Company is on track to meet its annual guidance to produce between 6.3 - 6.6 million ounces of silver, 65.7 – 68.9 million pounds of lead, and 26.9 – 28.5 million pounds of zinc in Fiscal 2022.

Q2 FISCAL 2022 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

  • At the Ying Mining District, ore mined was 206,933 tonnes, up 14% over the same prior year quarter ("Q2 Fiscal 2021"), and ore milled was 182,173 tonnes, up 2% over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 1.5 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 14.7 million pounds of lead, and 1.6 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 1% in silver, 27% in gold, 9% in lead, and 4% in zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2021 as 24,760 tonnes or 12% of ore mined in the current quarter have yet to be processed due to the heavy rains.

  • At the GC Mine, ore mined was 85,535 tonnes, down 1% over Q2 Fiscal 2021, and ore milled was 89,643 tonnes, up 6% over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.9 million pounds of lead, and 5.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing an increase of 7% in zinc, and decreases of 2% in silver and 2% in lead over Q2 Fiscal 2021.

  • On a consolidated basis, ore mined was 292,468 tonnes, up 9% over Q2 Fiscal 2021, and ore milled was 271,816 tonnes, up 3% over Q1 Fiscal 2021. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 7.5 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 1%, 27%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and an increase of 5% in zinc over Q2 Fiscal 2021.

  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 800 ounces of gold, 17.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.6 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 1%, 64%, and 7%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead sold, and an increase of 3% in lead sold over Q2 Fiscal 2021. Gold sold in Q2 Fiscal 2021 included 1,200 ounces from the BYP Mine.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

Consolidated

Q2 F2022

Q1 F2022

Q4 F2021

Q3 F2021

Q2 F2021


Six months ended September 30,


 September 30, 2021 

 June 30, 2021 

 March 31, 2021 

 December 31, 2020 

 September 30, 2020 


2021

2020










Production Data 









Ore Mined (tonne)  

292,468

231,235

163,072

279,445

267,853


523,703

522,408

Ore Milled (tonne) 

271,816

243,077

180,674

260,648

263,933


514,893

526,259










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

214

207

228

216

221


211

225

Lead (%)

3.2

3.2

3.3

3.2

3.5


3.2

3.6

Zinc (%)

1.6

1.7

1.5

1.8

1.6


1.6

1.6










Recovery Rates 









Silver (%) 

94.1

93.2

92.5

92.3

93.0


93.7

93.1

Lead (%) 

94.5

94.6

94.3

95.3

94.9


94.5

95.1

Zinc (%)

79.3

80.7

79.0

82.4

78.0


79.9

78.9










Metal production 









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,696

1,474

1,195

1,676

1,707


3,169

3,459

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

0.8

1.0

0.3

0.9

1.1


1.8

2.2

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,613

15,878

12,156

17,111

19,086


33,491

39,163

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

7,483

7,198

4,672

8,673

7,133


14,681

14,666










Metals sold 









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,729

1,642

1,056

1,647

1,740


3,371

3,612

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

0.8

1.0

0.7

0.8

2.2


1.8

3.3

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,319

16,810

10,876

16,806

18,551


34,129

39,436

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

7,626

7,255

4,580

8,965

7,411


14,881

14,369

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District

Q2 F2022

Q1 F2022

Q4 F2021

Q3 F2021

Q2 F2021


Six months ended September 30,


 September 30, 2021 

 June 30, 2021 

 March 31, 2021 

 December 31, 2020 

 September 30, 2020 


2021

2020










Production Data 









Ore Mined (tonne)  

206,933

142,907

112,561

182,268

181,020


349,840

355,196

Ore Milled (tonne) 

182,173

155,407

131,725

162,905

179,083


337,580

356,772










Head Grades 









Silver (gram/tonne) 

283

279

280

297

288


281

290

Lead (%) 

4.0

4.2

3.9

4.3

4.4


4.1

4.5

Zinc (%) 

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.7


0.8

0.8










Recovery Rates 









Silver (%)  

95.4

94.7

93.7

93.9

94.4


95.1

94.6

Lead (%) 

95.5

95.7

95.1

96.4

96.1


95.6

96.1

Zinc (%) 

56.0

59.7

65.0

63.3

57.9


57.8

60.9










Metal production 









Silver (in thousands of ounces) 

1,517

1,283

1,083

1,464

1,525


2,800

3,068

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 

0.8

1.0

0.3

0.9

1.1


1.8

2.2

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 

14,671

13,278

10,504

14,361

16,080


27,949

33,021

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 

1,584

1,519

1,496

1,857

1,643


3,103

3,563










Metals sold 









Silver (in thousands of ounces) 

1,553

1,447

936

1,446

1,556


3,000

3,228

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 

0.8

1.0

0.7

0.8

1.0


1.8

2.1

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 

14,436

14,175

9,137

14,207

15,585


28,611

33,364

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds) 

1,617

1,521

1,306

2,241

1,384


3,138

3,421

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters are summarized as follows:

GC Mine

Q2 F2022

Q1 F2022

Q4 F2021

Q3 F2021

Q2 F2021


Six months ended September 30,


 September 30, 2021 

 June 30, 2021 

 March 31, 2021 

 December 31, 2020 

 September 30, 2020 


2021

2020










Production Data 









Ore Mined (tonne)  

85,535

88,328

50,511

97,177

86,833


173,863

167,212

Ore Milled (tonne) 

89,643

87,670

48,949

97,743

84,850


177,313

169,487










Head Grades 









Silver (gram/tonne) 

73

80

87

82

81


77

87

Lead (%) 

1.7

1.5

1.7

1.4

1.8


1.6

1.8

Zinc (%) 

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.5

3.4


3.3

3.4










Recovery Rates 









Silver (%)  

84.4

84.1

81.9

82.6

82.5


84.2

82.7

Lead (%) 

89.5

89.3

89.7

89.6

89.2


89.4

89.5

Zinc (%) 

89.6

89.3

88.2

89.7

87.3


89.5

87.3










Metal production 









Silver (in thousands of ounces) 

179

190

112

212

182


369

391

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 

2,942

2,600

1,652

2,750

3,006


5,542

6,142

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 

5,899

5,679

3,176

6,816

5,490


11,578

11,103










Metals sold 









Silver (in thousands of ounces) 

176

195

120

201

184


371

384

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 

2,883

2,635

1,739

2,599

2,966


5,518

6,072

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 

6,009

5,734

3,274

6,724

6,027


11,743

10,948

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China.  The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects.  Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-2022-301400641.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

