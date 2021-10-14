Quantum to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, November 3rd

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the close of the market. Jamie Lerner, Quantum's Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Passcode: 13724393

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through November 10, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the pass code 13724393 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

