Grow Pods are Portable Farms that Can Help Solve Our Nation's Supply Chain Shortages These unique systems grow healthy produce almost anywhere in a controlled, clean environment - bringing food production closer to where it's needed and consumed

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (Ticker: GWPD), announced its unique and innovative GrowPods allow businesses, communities and non-profit organizations to grow healthy and clean food virtually anywhere. This is especially important now with ongoing shortages caused by supply chain issues; the time it takes to move produce across the country; and continual reports of food contamination and recalls.

According to CNN, "the global supply chain nightmare is about to get worse."

Epic port congestion and a lack of truck drivers has plummeted the nation's delicate supply chain into extreme stress. Unfortunately, "supply chain disruptions will get worse before they get better."

A report by McKinsey states the ripple effects caused by the pandemic and supply chain interruptions have upended distribution channels - with food stranded upstream, creating food-security risks for vulnerable populations.

"Companies that produce, convert, and deliver food to consumers and businesses face a web of interrelated risks and uncertainties across all steps in the chain—from farmers to customers," McKinsey states.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that reduced capacity in fertilizer production has created high prices for nutrients, and could mean weaker harvests and bigger grocery bills next year.

This "perfect storm" hitting the nation's agriculture sector means it's time to start thinking about alternative means of food production and distribution.

GrowPods offer a unique and proven method of growing clean and healthy food, and virtually eliminating lengthy distribution chains by bringing the farm closer to the consumer.

GrowPods provide a controlled environment that virtually eliminates pesticides, contaminants, and harmful chemicals, so that food is ultra-clean, and what many are now saying is "better than organic."

For more information on GrowPods, or to find out how to start a farm near you, contact GP Solutions at: www.growpodsolutions, or call: (951) 549-9490.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

