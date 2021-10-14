Cancer patients, caregivers benefit with integrated clinic-to-pharmacy care through Prime Therapeutics' IntegratedRx™ - Oncology Helping improve a member's cancer care journey through coordinated care approach a cornerstone to putting the patient first, driving better quality, reducing drug costs, and improving medication adherence

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving more than 33 million members, today introduced IntegratedRx™ - Oncology. This new clinically integrated program streamlines the treatment pathway for members who are fighting cancer so they can now receive their oral oncolytic and companion medications in the clinical setting directly from their oncologist's clinic or affiliated hospital pharmacy. This promotes lower drug costs, quicker time-to-medication, better adherence and an improved patient and provider experience for Blue Plans and their members.

The IntegratedRx - Oncology program represents Prime's channel independent approach of identifying solutions that drive the best financial and quality outcomes for Blue Plans and members. It makes Prime the only large PBM that doesn't prioritize a central fill specialty pharmacy as the primary model to receive their oral oncolytic medications.

The nationwide rollout of IntegratedRx - Oncology builds on a successful pilot program with McKesson Health Mart Atlas, the largest pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO) in the U.S., conducted in Florida, Minnesota and the Pacific Northwest earlier this year. The integrated care pilot indicated benefits to providers as well as patients, including:



Shorter fill times allowing patients to begin treatment up to two days faster.

Significantly better medication adherence.

Reduced drug costs.

"We were delighted to work with Prime to innovate and develop this new program that employs a best-in-care integrated dispensing model for cancer medications," said Mark Alwardt, vice president of Medically Integrated Dispensing at McKesson. "At McKesson, we have a patient-first mentality and saw the opportunity to help deliver superior member outcomes through improved therapy management, a collaborative care model and expanded drug access."



"By connecting the care team to the practice pharmacy, IntegratedRx Oncology removes roadblocks that can complicate the cancer care journey," said Joseph Leach, M.D., chief medical officer for Prime and a practicing oncologist. "This type of channel-agnostic approach is a hallmark of Prime's focus on improving the member and provider experience. An integrated pharmacy-provider model is proven to improve medication adherence and results in better care management. IntegratedRx is designed to bring the pharmacy, caregiver and physician closer together to the patient."



Prime is also collaborating with other national health care companies to operationalize and ensure success of the program, including AmerisourceBergen and Shields Health Solutions. As a leading distributor of specialty pharmaceuticals, AmerisourceBergen is now offering IntegratedRx to physician practice and health systems customers.

"As a company that helped pioneer medically-integrated dispensing programs within independent oncology and launched the first-ever specialty PSAO, we believe in enabling the necessary access to specialty drugs and oral oncolytics in an integrated care setting," said Lisa Harrison, RPh, President of Specialty Distribution at AmerisourceBergen. "The IntegratedRx program enhances the patient and provider experience, and elevates a new model for how oncology care is delivered. We are excited to be a part of this program."



Prime has also partnered with NCODA to launch a new Center of Excellence Accreditation Program Prime will prefer for its new clinically integrated program.



"Allowing medically integrated pharmacies to go beyond the first fill provides the most optimal outcome for the patient and all stakeholders involved," said Michael Reff, NCODA Executive Director. "Developing a model for MIPs several years ago and now collaborating with Prime and seeing them bring it to scale with a formal MIP Accreditation requirement, is a pinnacle point in this mission that brings sustainability, improved clinical experience and better care to millions of patient lives."



"Prime's IntegratedRx program allows Blue Plans to lead in market with a differentiated care model that benefits their members and clients," added Leach. "We appreciate the willingness of all our program partners to innovate with us on this new offering."

Beginning with Oncology, the IntegratedRx suite of products will streamline medication delivery for various medical conditions. Available to all Blue Plans, several Prime clients will implement IntegratedRx - Oncology starting in the fall of 2021.

