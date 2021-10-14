CF Bankshares Inc. Named Piper Sandler Sm-All Star for Third Consecutive Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) ("CF Bankshares" or the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, is proud to announce that it was selected by Piper Sandler for inclusion among its Sm-All Stars Class of 2021, which marks the third consecutive year the Company has been named. CF Bankshares was the only Ohio-based financial institution to be recognized.

Sm-All Stars recognizes the top performing small cap banks and thrifts in the country. To be included, institutions needed to clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength and have a market cap below $2.5 billion.

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented, "Our CFBank Team is extremely gratified to be recognized by Piper Sandler as a Sm-All Star performer for the third consecutive year (2019, 2020 and 2021). This recognition and award places CF Bankshares in the Top 10% of performance versus our Peers and reinforces the continuing commitment to excellence of our CF team. I am extremely proud and appreciative of our remarkable CFBank Team, which has consistently delivered strong growth and results."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial Bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing comprehensive Commercial, Retail and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank has been recognized as a small cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021) and among the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks by American Banker. In addition, CFBank is rated 5 Stars by Bauer.

CFBank also offers its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capabilities.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

