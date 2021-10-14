Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Liquidation Distribution Updates

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, shareholders of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EFF) (the "Fund") voted to approve the liquidation and termination of the Fund pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Termination (the "Plan") adopted by the Fund's Board of Trustees. The Fund's last day of secondary trading was on June 18, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

In connection with the Plan, all shares of the Fund outstanding on the Effective Date were redeemed as of the close of business on the Effective Date without the imposition of any redemption fees. The proceeds of the redemption equaled the net asset value of the shares after the Fund paid or provided for all of its charges, taxes, expenses and liabilities, including certain operational costs of liquidating the Fund. The Fund's first liquidating distribution of approximately $15.62 per share was made on June 24, 2021 and represented approximately 95% of the estimated total redemption proceeds. Reflecting delays in the sale and settlement of a small number of Fund holdings, the Fund currently expects to pay a second liquidating distribution on or about October 29, 2021, as previously announced, and a third and final liquidating distribution in or around December 2021, although market, economic and other factors could result in an earlier or later final distribution date. For additional background regarding these matters, please see the Fund's press release from May 14, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact the Fund at 1-800-262-1122.

Eaton Vance Corp. was acquired by Morgan Stanley on March 1, 2021. Its former Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital and Calvert investment affiliates are now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Fund. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

