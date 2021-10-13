Volaris Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America, Central and South America, today announces its financial results for the third quarter 20211.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
(All metrics are compared to 3Q 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Volaris reported double-digit growth in revenue and EBITDAR in the third quarter, due to its resilient business model and disciplined growth strategy.
- Total operating revenue of Ps.12,804 million, a 35% increase. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) increased 12% to Ps.168 cents.
- Operating expenses of Ps.9,682 million, a 24% increase. Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) remained unchanged at US$6.33 cents, while CASM ex-fuel increased 2% to US$4.09 cents.
- Net income of Ps.1,515 million with a net margin of 11.8%. Earnings per share of Ps.1.30 and earnings per ADS of US$0.64.
- EBITDAR of Ps.5,235 million, increased 59% with an EBITDAR margin of 40.9%, an increase of 6.3 percentage points.
- Cash generation of Ps.1,965 million with a cash and cash equivalents position of Ps.12,668 million or US$624 million, representing 33% of the last twelve months total operating revenue.
- Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio of 2.8 times, the lowest level in Volaris' history.
"We demonstrated, again, Volaris' agility and ability to adapt to a challenging demand environment by redeploying capacity to the appropriate markets and by stimulating demand. Moreover, we delivered strong quarterly results in line with the ambitious goals we had set for the third quarter. We were able to obtain these results thanks to our dedicated family of ambassadors and to our loyal and experienced management team," said Enrique Beltranena, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our ultra-low-cost business model has proven resilient in difficult times and continues to have significant room for further growth," Enrique added.
Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operations Highlights
(All metrics are compared to 3Q 2019 unless otherwise noted)
Third Quarter
Consolidated Financial Highlights
2021
2019
Var.
Total Operating Revenue (Ps. million)
12,804
9,502
35%
TRASM (Ps. cents)
168
150
12%
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
7,667
6,341
21%
Load Factor (scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
85.4%
85.1%
0.3 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
6,650
5,620
18%
Fleet (end of period)
94
80
14
Operating Expenses (Ps. million)
9,682
7,799
24%
CASM (US$ cents)
6.33
6.36
0%
CASM excl. fuel (US$ cents)
4.09
3.99
2%
Operating income (EBIT) (Ps. million)
3,123
1,703
83%
% EBIT Margin
24.4%
17.9%
6.5 pp
Net income (Ps. million)
1,515
713
112%
% Net income margin
11.8%
7.5%
4.3 pp
EBITDAR (Ps. million)
5,235
3,291
59%
% EBITDAR Margin
40.9%
34.6%
6.3 pp
Net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR
2.8x
4.0x
-1.2x
Total operating revenue was Ps.12,804 million, a 35% increase, driven by higher capacity, healthy load factors and stronger unit revenue per passenger. However, demand slowed in the second half of the quarter due to an increase of Covid-19 (Delta variant) cases in Mexico and the United States.
Volaris booked 6.7 million passengers in the quarter, an increase of 18%. Domestic and international passengers increased 19% and 17%, respectively; while total capacity, in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), increased 21% to 7.7 billion. Load factor reached 85.4%, above pre-pandemic levels.
TRASM of Ps.168 cents represented a 12% increase. Average base fare was Ps.1,134, a decrease of 2%. Ancillary revenue per passenger was Ps.805, a 49% increase, due to the continued growth of new and traditional products, such as First Baggage, Seat Selection and More Flexibility. Ancillary revenue represented 42% of total operating revenue, compared to 32% in the same period of 2019. Finally, total revenue per passenger increased 14% to Ps.1,939.
Operating expenses were Ps.9,682 million, a 24% increase, mainly due to capacity growth and the incorporation of new aircraft. The average economic fuel cost per gallon grew 3% to Ps.46.0 per gallon (US$2.30), which totaled a CASM of US$6.33 cents, essentially in line with the same period of 2019. CASM ex-fuel increased 2% to US$4.09 cents.
Comprehensive financing result increased 40% driven by a foreign exchange loss of Ps.234 million, and an increase of 26% of financial cost mainly related to the increase in the Company's fleet. The Mexican peso depreciated 3% against the US dollar, from an average exchange rate of Ps.19.42 per US dollar in the third quarter of 2019 to Ps.20.01 per US dollar during the third quarter of 2021. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the Mexican peso (Ps.20.31 per US dollar) depreciated 3% compared to the exchange rate at the end of the second quarter of 2021 (Ps.19.80 per US dollar).
Income tax expense was Ps.649 million, compared to Ps.306 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net income was Ps.1,515 million with a net margin of 11.8%. Earnings per share totaled Ps.1.30 and earnings per ADS were US$0.64.
EBITDAR was Ps.5,235 million, an increase of 59%, due to capacity growth and higher unit revenues. EBITDAR margin was 40.9%, an increase of 6.3 percentage points.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation
During the third quarter 2021 Volaris generated Ps.1,965 million in cash. As of September 30, cash and cash equivalents were Ps.12,668 million or US$624 million, representing 33% of the last twelve months total operating revenue. Net cash flow provided by operating activities was Ps.4,220 million, while cash outflows in investing and financing activities were Ps.379 million and Ps.1,876 million, respectively. Positive net foreign exchange difference was Ps.169 million.
As of October 13, 2021, the Company issued Ps.1,500 million of 5-year asset backed trust notes (CEBUR) in Mexico linked to sustainability performance goals, one of the first of its kind for the industry in Latin America; the proceeds will be used to finance the company's sustainable growth. The sustainable objective set by the company is to reduce 35.4% emissions of gCO2/RPK by 2030. Moreover, Volaris' sustainability-linked bond framework received a second opinion from Sustainalytics, considering an ambitious Sustainability Performance Target, with a very strong Key Performance Indicator.
As of the quarter end, net debt was Ps.39,461 million, which included Ps.5,301 million of financial debt, Ps.46,828 million of leasing liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 12,668 million. The net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR ratio was 2.8 times, compared to 4.0 times in the same period of 2019 and 4.5 times in 2Q 2021.
4Q 2021 Outlook
Despite of the recent headwinds of Covid-19, we expect to continue with our disciplined growth strategy for the rest of the year and 2022. With respect to 2019, we expect to grow capacity (ASMs) between 26% to 29% for the fourth quarter. Furthermore, we expect an EBITDAR margin between 31% to 34% for the fourth quarter. Finally, we expect cash and cash equivalents for 2021 year-end balance as percentage of last twelve months´ revenues at approximately 30%, maintaining net debt-to-LTM EBITDAR below 3.0 times. This outlook assumes no pandemic-related or other material disruptions to Volaris' business and an average economic fuel cost of US$2.45 to US$2.70 per gallon.
Fleet
During the third quarter, the Company incorporated two new A320neo aircraft to its fleet. As of September 30, 2021, Volaris' fleet was composed of 94 aircraft (6 A319s, 72 A320s and 16 A321s), with an average age of 5.6 years. Volaris' fleet had an average of 188 seats per aircraft. 81% of its aircraft are sharklet-equipped and 40% are New Engine Option (NEO) models. The Company reaffirms its plans to end 2021 with 101 aircraft and closing the year 2022 with 113 aircraft.
Investors are urged to carefully read the Company's periodic reports filed with or provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission, for additional information regarding the Company.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
631
12,804
9,502
34.8%
Total operating expenses (millions)
477
9,682
7,799
24.1%
EBIT (millions)
154
3,123
1,703
83.4%
EBIT margin
24.4%
24.4%
17.9%
6.5 pp
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
83
1,681
1,363
23.3%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
21
431
226
90.9%
Net income (millions)
75
1,515
713
112.5%
Net income margin
11.8%
11.8%
7.5%
4.3 pp
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.06
1.30
0.70
84.4%
Diluted
0.06
1.30
0.70
84.4%
Earnings per ADS:
Basic
0.64
13.00
7.05
84.4%
Diluted
0.64
13.00
7.05
84.4%
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Diluted
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
7,667
6,341
20.9%
Domestic
-
5,397
4,328
24.7%
International
-
2,270
2,014
12.7%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
6,551
5,398
21.4%
Domestic
-
4,714
3,785
24.5%
International
-
1,837
1,613
13.9%
Load factor (2)
-
85.4%
85.1%
0.3 pp
Domestic
-
87.3%
87.5%
(0.1) pp
International
-
80.9%
80.1%
0.9 pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5)
8.3
168.2
150.3
11.9%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5)
39.6
805
539
49.3%
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
95.5
1,939
1,696
14.3%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5)
6.2
126.6
123.4
2.6%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
6.33
6.36
(0.4%)
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5)
4.0
81.8
77.5
5.5%
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
4.09
3.99
2.4%
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
6,650
5,620
18.3%
Departures (1)
-
41,820
35,777
16.9%
Block hours (1)
-
105,202
90,323
16.5%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
74.7
64.9
15.1%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)
2.3
46.0
44.9
2.6%
Aircraft at end of period
-
94
80
17.5%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
13.0
13.2
(1.3%)
Average exchange rate
-
20.01
19.42
3.0%
End of period exchange rate
-
20.31
19.64
3.4%
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
631
12,804
4,724
171.1%
Total operating expenses (millions)
477
9,682
6,951
39.3%
EBIT (millions)
154
3,123
(2,227)
N/A
EBIT margin
24.4%
24.4%
(47.1%)
71.5 pp
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
83
1,681
1,509
11.4%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses (millions)
21
431
537
(19.8%)
Net income (loss) (millions)
75
1,515
(2,175)
N/A
Net income (loss) margin
11.8%
11.8%
(46.0%)
57.9 pp
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
0.06
1.30
(2.15)
N/A
Diluted
0.06
1.30
(2.15)
N/A
Earnings (loss) per ADS:
Basic
0.64
13.00
(21.50)
N/A
Diluted
0.64
13.00
(21.50)
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Diluted
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
7,667
4,763
61.0%
Domestic
-
5,397
3,685
46.5%
International
-
2,270
1,078
110.5%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
6,551
3,496
87.4%
Domestic
-
4,714
2,711
73.9%
International
-
1,837
785
134.0%
Load factor (2)
-
85.4%
73.4%
12.1 pp
Domestic
-
87.3%
73.6%
13.8 pp
International
-
80.9%
72.8%
8.1 pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5)
8.3
168.2
102.8
63.6%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5)
39.6
805
614
31.0%
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
95.5
1,939
1,411
37.4%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5)
6.2
126.6
149.2
(15.1%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
6.33
6.75
(6.2%)
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5)
4.0
81.8
111.3
(26.5%)
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
4.09
5.03
(18.8%)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
6,650
3,470
91.7%
Departures (1)
-
41,820
24,721
69.2%
Block hours (1)
-
105,202
62,678
67.8%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
74.7
44.9
66.5%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)
2.3
46.0
40.2
14.6%
Aircraft at end of period
-
94
84
11.9%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
13.0
10.6
23.1%
Average exchange rate
-
20.01
22.11
(9.5%)
End of period exchange rate
-
20.31
22.46
(9.6%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(US Dollars)*
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Total operating revenues (millions)
1,512
30,708
14,074
118.2%
Total operating expenses (millions)
1,264
25,674
18,287
40.4%
EBIT (millions)
248
5,035
(4,213)
N/A
EBIT margin
16.4%
16.4%
(29.9%)
46.3 pp
Depreciation and amortization (millions)
236
4,799
4,402
9.0%
Aircraft and engine rent expenses (millions)
68
1,381
1,338
3.2%
Net income (loss) (millions)
114
2,320
(5,191)
N/A
Net income (loss) margin
7.6%
7.6%
(36.9%)
44.4 pp
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
0.10
1.99
(5.13)
N/A
Diluted
0.10
1.99
(5.13)
N/A
Earnings (loss) per ADS:
Basic
0.98
19.90
(51.30)
N/A
Diluted
0.98
19.90
(51.30)
N/A
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Diluted
-
1,165,976,677
1,011,876,677
15.2%
Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) (1)
-
20,074
12,295
63.3%
Domestic
-
14,447
9,140
58.1%
International
-
5,627
3,156
78.3%
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) (1)
-
16,835
9,800
71.8%
Domestic
-
12,394
7,307
69.6%
International
-
4,440
2,493
78.1%
Load factor (2)
-
83.9%
79.7%
4.2 pp
Domestic
-
85.8%
79.9%
5.8 pp
International
-
78.9%
79.0%
(0.1) pp
Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) (1)(5)
7.6
154.5
116.4
32.7%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger (4)(5)
38.8
788
591
33.4%
Total operating revenue per passenger (5)
89.2
1,811
1,453
24.6%
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents) (1)(5)
6.3
128.5
151.4
(15.1%)
Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
6.39
6.95
(8.1%)
CASM ex fuel (cents) (1)(5)
4.3
86.9
111.2
(21.9%)
CASM ex fuel (US cents) (1)(3)(5)
-
4.32
5.10
(15.5%)
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
17,124
9,852
73.8%
Departures (1)
-
109,440
66,167
65.4%
Block hours (1)
-
275,096
168,788
63.0%
Fuel gallons consumed (millions)
-
194.5
119.9
62.3%
Average economic fuel cost per gallon (5)
2.1
43.0
41.2
4.4%
Aircraft at end of period
-
94
84
11.9%
Average aircraft utilization (block hours)
-
12.2
11.1
10.4%
Average exchange rate
-
20.13
21.79
(7.6%)
End of period exchange rate
-
20.31
22.46
(9.6%)
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted)
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
613
12,445
4,640
168.2%
Fare revenues
371
7,542
2,764
172.9%
Other passenger revenues
241
4,903
1,876
161.4%
Non-passenger revenues
22
447
255
75.4%
Other non-passenger revenues
19
389
206
89.1%
Cargo
3
58
49
18.0%
Non-derivatives financial instruments
(4)
(88)
(171)
(48.6%)
Total operating revenues
631
12,804
4,724
171.1%
Other operating income
(2)
(44)
(267)
(83.5%)
Fuel expense, net (1)
168
3,410
1,648
106.9%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
75
1,528
1,028
48.7%
Depreciation of right of use assets
69
1,410
1,278
10.4%
Salaries and benefits
61
1,236
865
42.8%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
28
577
964
(40.1%)
Maintenance expenses
25
507
315
61.0%
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
21
431
537
(19.8%)
Other operating expenses
18
357
352
1.2%
Depreciation and amortization
13
270
231
17.1%
Operating expenses
477
9,682
6,951
39.3%
Operating income (loss)
154
3,123
(2,227)
N/A
Finance income
1
20
17
21.4%
Finance cost
(37)
(744)
(730)
1.9%
Exchange (loss) gain, net
(12)
(234)
186
N/A
Comprehensive financing result
(47)
(958)
(527)
81.7%
Income (loss) before income tax
107
2,165
(2,754)
N/A
Income tax (expense) benefit
(32)
(649)
579
N/A
Net income (loss)
75
1,515
(2,175)
N/A
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All metrics are compared to 2020 unless otherwise noted)
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(US Dollars)*
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Operating revenues:
Passenger revenues
1,464
29,720
13,624
118.1%
Fare revenues
862
17,508
8,491
106.2%
Other passenger revenues
601
12,212
5,133
137.9%
Non-passenger revenues
63
1,287
688
87.1%
Other non-passenger revenues
55
1,114
555
100.6%
Cargo
9
173
132
30.5%
Non-derivatives instruments
(15)
(298)
(237)
25.7%
Total operating revenues
1,512
30,708
14,074
118.2%
Other operating income
(8)
(153)
(568)
(73.1%)
Fuel expense, net (1)
406
8,239
4,614
78.6%
Landing, take-off and navigation expenses
210
4,267
2,943
45.0%
Depreciation of right of use assets
198
4,030
3,752
7.4%
Salaries and benefits
166
3,370
2,470
36.4%
Maintenance expenses
70
1,415
714
98.2%
Sales, marketing and distribution expenses
70
1,413
1,506
(6.2%)
Aircraft and engine variable lease expenses
68
1,381
1,338
3.2%
Other operating expenses
46
943
869
8.4%
Depreciation and amortization
38
769
650
18.3%
Operating expenses
1,264
25,674
18,287
40.4%
Operating income (loss)
248
5,035
(4,213)
N/A
Finance income
3
53
93
(42.9%)
Finance cost
(96)
(1,950)
(2,523)
(22.7%)
Exchange gain (loss), net
9
177
(419)
N/A
Comprehensive financing result
(85)
(1,720)
(2,849)
(39.6%)
Income (loss) before income tax
163
3,315
(7,062)
N/A
Income tax (expense) benefit
(49)
(994)
1,872
N/A
Net income (loss)
114
2,320
(5,191)
N/A
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger
The following table shows quarterly additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited (In millions of Mexican pesos)
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Other passenger revenues
241
4,903
1,876
161.4%
Non-passenger revenues
22
447
255
75.4%
Total ancillary revenues
263
5,350
2,131
151.1%
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
6,650
3,470
91.7%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
40
805
614
31.0%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
(1) Includes schedule and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of total ancillary revenue per passenger
The following table shows the first nine months of the year additional detail about the components of total ancillary revenue:
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Variance
Other passenger revenues
601
12,212
5,133
137.9%
Non-passenger revenues
63
1,287
688
87.1%
Total ancillary revenues
664
13,499
5,821
131.9%
Booked passengers (thousands) (1)
-
17,124
9,852
73.8%
Total ancillary revenue per passenger
39
788
591
33.4%
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
(1) Includes schedule and charter.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
September 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
624
12,668
10,103
Accounts receivable
137
2,792
2,027
Inventories
14
286
279
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42
855
850
Financial instruments
-
-
-
Guarantee deposits
80
1,632
1,142
Total current assets
898
18,232
14,402
Rotable spare parts, furniture and equipment, net
397
8,066
7,281
Right of use assets
1,823
37,010
34,316
Intangible assets, net
8
161
192
Financial instruments
-
2
-
Deferred income taxes
105
2,136
3,129
Guarantee deposits
455
9,239
8,425
Other assets
4
74
119
Other long- term assets
17
352
325
Total non-current assets
2,809
57,041
53,787
Total assets
3,707
75,273
68,189
Liabilities
Unearned transportation revenue
312
6,330
5,851
Accounts payable
90
1,833
2,365
Accrued liabilities
182
3,690
2,356
Lease liabilities
287
5,823
6,484
Other taxes and fees payable
132
2,671
2,236
Income taxes payable
-
2
4
Financial instruments
-
-
10
Financial debt
218
4,430
1,559
Other liabilities
8
159
101
Total short-term liabilities
1,228
24,939
20,966
Financial debt
43
871
3,796
Accrued liabilities
13
264
67
Lease liabilities
2,019
41,005
37,646
Other liabilities
161
3,272
2,668
Employee benefits
3
59
51
Deferred income taxes
10
203
200
Total long-term liabilities
2,249
45,674
44,427
Total liabilities
3,477
70,613
65,393
Equity
Capital stock
169
3,426
3,426
Treasury shares
(9)
(187)
(224)
Contributions for future capital increases
-
-
-
Legal reserve
14
291
291
Additional paid-in capital
230
4,677
4,720
Retained losses
(76)
(1,535)
(3,855)
Accumulated other comprehensive losses (1)
(99)
(2,011)
(1,562)
Total equity
229
4,660
2,796
Total liabilities and equity
3,707
75,273
68,189
Weighted average shares outstanding
1,165,976,677
1,165,976,677
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
208
4,220
(113)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(19)
(379)
(179)
Net cash flow used in financing activities **
(92)
(1,876)
(1,357)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
97
1,965
(1,649)
Net foreign exchange differences
8
169
(163)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
519
10,534
10,013
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
624
12,668
8,202
*Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows – Cash Flow Data Summary
Unaudited
(In millions of Mexican pesos)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
(US Dollars)*
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
531
10,779
3,290
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(66)
(1,345)
(145)
Net cash flow used in financing activities **
(346)
(7,017)
(4,405)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
119
2,417
(1,260)
Net foreign exchange differences
7
148
1,482
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
498
10,103
7,980
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
624
12,668
8,202
* Peso amounts were converted to U.S. dollars at end of period exchange rate for convenience purposes only.
1The financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
