Navigate by Bright.md modernizes digital healthcare experience to direct patients to the right venue of care, the first time

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright.md , the leading asynchronous telehealth solution transforming the patient-provider experience, today announced its newest digital product for health systems to guide patients to the optimal care option to meet their needs: Navigate by Bright.md. Navigate helps leading health systems attract patients, achieve positive outcomes, and save costs by guiding consumers to the right venue of care within their system, directly from their website or patient portal.

Navigate links them directly to the appropriate next step--like an on-demand asynchronous visit, a scheduling tool, or a walk-in clinic.

"With gaps in care access only growing amid provider shortages, Navigate by Bright.md has never been more critical."

Health systems are facing significant competition from primary and urgent care clinics, as well as direct-to-consumer apps that promise faster and more convenient ways to get care. Bright.md commissioned a survey of over 1,100 U.S. consumers to gauge their opinions on how health systems could make care experiences better. Forty-eight percent of consumers have accessed care through direct-to-consumer apps or clinics since 2020, and 54 percent of those thought the experience was "slightly" or "significantly" easier, faster, and more user-friendly compared to their health system. Additionally, 58 percent of consumers said they would first try to get their healthcare by going online, through an app, or by visiting a local clinic in the future, rather than through their hospital or health system. Bright.md will publish the complete survey results this fall.

"It's nothing new that consumers continue to seek convenience and ease in healthcare, but what this data reinforces is that organizations that treat their patients as consumers who have many choices for care will see greater loyalty and deliver better outcomes. The moment when someone starts to feel sick and begins to look for care is absolutely make-or-break for health systems in building long-term patient relationships," explains Robert DiFalco, Chief Technology Officer at Bright.md. "With provider shortages, overwhelmed call centers, and capacity constraints only growing within care delivery organizations across the country, Navigate by Bright.md has never been more critical to help more patients access the care they need as quickly as possible."

With Navigate, Bright.md continues to expand upon its asynchronous technology to help leading health systems improve access and patient experience, reduce administrative burdens, and drive operational efficiency. Navigate by Bright.md includes:

Expansive set of conditions – 100+ conditions are available for patients to choose when they type in their complaint, ranging from symptoms that can be treated asynchronously to those that require in-person or even emergency care

Support for emergency care – Navigate will identify emergent situations and immediately notify patients reporting conditions requiring emergency care to call 911

Modern visual design – With customizable brand accents, Navigate will match a health system's website and portal experience for a seamless and on-brand experience for patients

About Bright.md

Bright.md is a leading virtual care solution trusted by health systems to automate clinical workflows and administrative tasks, improving patient and provider engagement and driving operational efficiency. With its pioneering asynchronous technology, Bright.md improves how health systems deliver care, from patient acquisition through clinical interview and treatment, to reduce 90% of administrative workflows, lower patient wait-times to 6 minutes on average, and drive patient loyalty with industry-leading satisfaction ratings. Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, and won the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Telehealth Solution. Bright.md is backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health Ventures, and Concord Health Partners. To learn more, visit www.Brightmd.com .

