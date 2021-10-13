Average New-Vehicle Transaction Prices Top $45,000 for First Time, According to Kelley Blue Book - At $45,031, the average new-vehicle transaction price hit a record high in September 2021 for the sixth consecutive month, according to Kelley Blue Book.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle prices hit another all-time high in September 2021, marking the sixth straight record-setting month and surpassing $45,000 for the first time, according to a new report from Kelley Blue Book. At $45,031, the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle was up 12.1% (or $4,872) from one year ago in September 2020 and up 3.7% (or $1,613) from August 2021.

The all-time-high prices accompanied the fifth straight month of a slowing sales pace. Total sales last month numbered just 1,012,797, a 7.3% month-over-month decrease and one of the lowest volumes in the past decade. On top of supply dynamics, the vehicle mix shifted in September away from lower-priced sedans, compacts and entry-level segments toward more-expensive pickups, SUVs and the luxury market.

"The record-high prices in September are mostly a result of the mix of vehicles sold," said Kayla Reynolds, analyst for Cox Automotive. "Midsize SUV sales jumped in September compared to August and full-size pickup share moved up as well. Sales of lower-priced compact and midsize cars, which had been commanding more share during the summer, faded in September. As long as new-vehicle inventory remains tight, we believe prices will remain elevated."

Incentive spending fell in September to another record low, dropping to 5.2% of ATP last month, a decrease from 5.6% in August 2021 and well below the 10.0% of ATP recorded in September 2020. Porsche, Land Rover, Genesis, Subaru and Toyota had among the lowest incentive spend last month, all 3% of ATP or lower. On the other hand, Alfa Romeo, Buick, Fiat and Infiniti each had incentive levels above 10% of ATP.

ATPs in September continued to be driven higher by strong luxury vehicle sales. Luxury sales accounted for 16.6% of total market sales, up from 15.1% in September 2020. Luxury share in September was among the highest in the past decade, and luxury buyers paid an average of $60,845 for a new vehicle last month. Further, many luxury brands, notably Acura, Cadillac, Genesis and Mercedes-Benz, achieved year-over-year ATP gains in excess of 20%. Cadillac, for example, saw ATPs jump up more than 32% last month, reaching $81,939. Consumers continue to pay near $100,000 for a new Cadillac Escalade. More than 3,500 were sold in September 2021, a jump of more than 50% from August 2021.

Manufacturer September 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* August 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021* Percent Change September 2020 to September 2021* American Honda (Acura, Honda) $35,310 $34,891 $30,365 1.2% 16.3% BMW Group $64,094 $60,892 $57,797 5.3% 10.9% Daimler $75,369 $74,885 $59,899 0.6% 25.8% Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, RAM) $48,346 $47,734 $43,736 1.3% 10.5% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $51,421 $51,877 $46,295 -0.9% 11.1% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $53,241 $49,564 $43,792 7.4% 21.6% Hyundai Kia $34,387 $33,551 $29,810 2.5% 15.4% Mazda $34,144 $32,831 $30,103 4.0% 13.4% Mitsubishi $28,978 $28,753 $23,415 0.8% 23.8% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $34,621 $33,322 $30,904 3.9% 12.0% Subaru $33,911 $34,804 $31,911 -2.6% 6.3% Tesla Motors $55,085 $54,538 $54,270 1.0% 1.5% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $40,778 $38,845 $35,713 5.0% 14.2% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $49,018 $49,696 $44,913 -1.4% 9.1% Volvo North America $55,416 $53,968 $48,604 2.7% 14.0% Industry $ 45,031 $ 43,418 $ 40,159 3.7% 12.1%

Makes September 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* August 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021* Percent Change September 2020 to September 2021* Acura $48,105 $48,297 $39,900 -0.4% 20.6% Alfa Romeo $48,549 $48,458 $44,965 0.2% 8.0% Audi $57,547 $56,806 $54,718 1.3% 5.2% BMW $65,043 $63,713 $60,418 2.1% 7.7% Buick $36,319 $35,086 $34,185 3.5% 6.2% Makes September 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* August 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021* Percent Change September 2020 to September 2021* Cadillac $81,938 $75,399 $54,202 8.7% 51.2% Chevrolet $50,451 $47,095 $40,903 7.1% 23.3% Chrysler $45,387 $44,622 $40,434 1.7% 12.3% Dodge $45,052 $42,637 $38,048 5.7% 18.4% Fiat $27,726 $27,032 $28,303 2.6% -2.0% Ford $50,853 $51,446 $45,677 -1.2% 11.3% Genesis $60,087 $59,148 $46,328 1.6% 29.7% GMC $61,557 $58,042 $54,182 6.1% 13.6% Honda $33,915 $32,983 $29,284 2.8% 15.8% Hyundai $33,390 $32,879 $29,644 1.6% 12.6% Infiniti $52,873 $51,962 $46,679 1.8% 13.3% Jaguar $73,893 $69,477 $59,058 6.4% 25.1% Jeep $44,445 $44,340 $39,906 0.2% 11.4% Kia $33,036 $31,892 $29,637 3.6% 11.5% Land Rover $86,757 $85,056 $80,195 2.0% 8.2% Lexus $53,316 $51,261 $50,374 4.0% 5.8% Lincoln $62,394 $61,751 $57,782 1.0% 8.0% Mazda $34,144 $32,831 $30,103 4.0% 13.4% Mercedes-Benz $75,369 $74,885 $59,899 0.6% 25.8% Mini $35,534 $35,580 $32,929 -0.1% 7.9% Mitsubishi $28,978 $28,753 $23,415 0.8% 23.8% Nissan $33,376 $32,407 $29,700 3.0% 12.4% Porsche $102,397 $100,747 $96,118 1.6% 6.5% Ram $55,383 $54,051 $51,549 2.5% 7.4% Subaru $33,911 $34,804 $31,911 -2.6% 6.3% Tesla $55,085 $54,538 $54,270 1.0% 1.5% Toyota $38,592 $36,743 $33,608 5.0% 14.8% Volkswagen $34,992 $35,105 $30,594 -0.3% 14.4% Volvo $54,903 $53,767 $48,604 2.1% 13.0% Industry $ 45,031 $ 43,418 $ 40,159 3.7% 12.1%

Segment September 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* August 2021 Transaction Price (Avg.)* September 2020 Transaction Price (Avg.)* Percent Change August 2021 to September 2021* Percent Change September 2020 to September 2021* Compact Car $24,741 $24,348 $22,346 1.6% 10.7% Compact SUV/Crossover $33,626 $33,010 $30,476 1.9% 10.3% Electric Vehicle $56,312 $54,651 $54,381 3.0% 3.5% Entry-level Luxury Car $49,969 $49,260 $44,003 1.4% 13.6% Full-size Car $43,021 $41,649 $39,557 3.3% 8.8% Full-size Pickup Truck $57,719 $57,274 $53,241 0.8% 8.4% Full-size SUV/Crossover $68,747 $67,688 $67,219 1.6% 2.3% High Performance Car $99,620 $98,392 $93,189 1.2% 6.9% High-end Luxury Car $119,312 $118,319 $104,324 0.8% 14.4% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $33,025 $31,537 $28,693 4.7% 15.1% Luxury Car $73,005 $73,273 $64,267 -0.4% 13.6% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $50,025 $49,342 $47,288 1.4% 5.8% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $102,191 $101,856 $91,083 0.3% 12.2% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $67,918 $67,307 $62,736 0.9% 8.3% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $43,186 $42,764 $40,248 1.0% 7.3% Mid-size Car $31,370 $30,925 $27,248 1.4% 15.1% Mid-size Pickup Truck $41,868 $41,507 $37,826 0.9% 10.7% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $45,236 $44,286 $41,217 2.1% 9.8% Minivan $43,497 $43,930 $38,773 -1.0% 12.2% Sports Car $45,747 $43,958 $41,661 4.1% 9.8% Subcompact Car $19,785 $21,620 $18,851 -8.5% 5.0% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $29,144 $28,467 $25,638 2.4% 13.7% Van $48,300 $44,262 $41,500 9.1% 16.4% Industry $ 45,031 $ 43,418 $ 40,159 3.7% 12.1%

